Quatrro and Delaget team up to provide restaurant owners with a full suite of cost-effective accounting and data management solutions

Through the joint solution, restaurant operators get the dual benefit of an expert financial team focused on their business, and automated data collection from their point of sale (POS) and other systems. Operators can mix and match services, including financial reporting, accounts payable, accounts receivable, reconciliations, and managed payroll – all without ever manually uploading a spreadsheet or dealing with missing or inaccurate data.

All services come with monthly Trusted Advisor consultations with an assigned Quatrro accountant, who will review what's going well in the business and areas that need to be addressed like compliance and revenue leakage. They also help operators stay on the path to hitting both short- and long-term financial goals.

"With the combined Quatrro-Delaget solution, operators no longer need to invest in a larger financial team and new ERP system, and all the overhead that comes with it, just to grow their business," says Charles Harmornick, Quatrro President. "They can simplify their operation, make faster and more informed decisions, and scale their business operations as quickly as they want."

Many operators struggle to move data from their systems into their financial software, because they aren't integrated. Quatrro and Delaget have eliminated this challenge by streamlining the data collection process. All the information needed for financial reporting and payroll is gathered into the Delaget data warehouse and imported into the financial systems automatically, freeing the operator from manual uploads and IT issues.

"There's a material financial benefit to operators leveraging this integrated solution," says Jason Tober, Delaget CEO. "Clients experience a total cost savings of up to 40% with better financial transparency, and improved quality and manager productivity."

About Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro)

Quatrro Business Support Services is the market leader in providing cost-effective financial and accounting outsourcing solutions, technical support services and a range of affordable business support services as a "Business in a Box" solution for small and medium to enterprise sized businesses across the Auto, Restaurant, Grocery, Retail, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Childcare and Not-for-Profit industries. We utilize best practices to streamline labor intensive processes by standardizing, optimizing and automating those processes while also improving the business insight of our clients to make more informed and timely business decisions. Visit us at quatrrobss.com for more information.

About Delaget

Delaget helps new and growth-oriented restaurant operators expand their business and improve profitability by enabling them to focus 100% on store operations. We do this by freeing them from IT and home-office tasks and equipping them with actionable business insights. Delaget's data warehouse and suite of reporting and analytics solutions dramatically reduce the complexity of running a restaurant and support rapid growth. We were born of a multi-unit franchisee, understand the unique challenges, and know how to help restaurateurs leverage their data to run smarter, more profitable operations. Our customers include KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Five Guys, Hard Rock Café, IHOP, Hardee's, Sonic, Papa John's, and more. Visit us at www.delaget.com for more information.

