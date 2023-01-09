ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services ('Quatrro'), with its investment partners VSS and Trivest Partners, is pleased to announce the acquisition of California-based Robust Network Solutions ('Robust'). Robust's managed IT services operations are headquartered in the Bay area, with an additional presence in New York City.

Quatrro Business Support Services Acquires Robust Network Solutions

This acquisition further expands Quatrro's position as a leading provider for outsourced managed accounting & finance and IT services. "The addition of Robust's team complements our fast growing technology services segment with additional experienced leaders in Bashar and Salem. This is an essential part of our growth strategy to complement our rapid organic growth with additional capabilities through accretive acquisitions. We welcome the entire Robust team into our Quatrro family," said C M Sharma, Chairman and CEO of Quatrro.

"Robust represents the fifth in a series of valued-added acquisitions the Quatrro team has made since we at Trivest and VSS partnered with the team just a few years ago. We are proud to see the Quatrro team continuing to build a leading position in outsourced managed services through great talent and a customer first approach," said Mario R. Masrieh, Principal at Trivest Partners.

Following the acquisition, Robust will leverage Quatrro's scale, enhanced service offerings, and expertise to serve its customer base nationally. Bashar Asmar, Robust's CEO, stated, "We are thrilled to join the Quatrro family. My partner, Salem, and I were drawn by the shared goal of providing clients with a personal touch that goes beyond most other managed service providers. Our team looks forward to the many successes this partnership will bring."

About Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro): Visit https://www.quatrrobss.com.

About Robust Network Solutions (Robust): Visit https://robustnetworksolutions.com.

About Trivest Partners LP (Trivest): Visit https://www.trivest.com.

About VSS Capital Partners (VSS): Visit http://www.vss.com.

