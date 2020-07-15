Qube Money Selects Choice Fin as Banking Partner

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qube Money, an up-and-coming fintech company, has partnered with Choice Fin, a division of Choice Financial Group, to provide customers with banking services. Qube's vision of allowing people to "do money with purpose" aligns well with Choice Financial Group's vision of "people first."

Choice Fin will provide the banking services that will power Qube, such as holding deposits and issuing the Qube debit card. This partnership provides essential tools to plan spending, increase savings, and monitor investments.

"Working with Choice Fin gives our clients more control over their finances," said Ryan Clark, founder and CEO of Qube Money. "Their mission is to 'put people first', and that tailors extremely well with our mission of empowering people to spend and save their money with purpose."

Choice Fin Co-Founder, Tim Heilman, agreed the partnership was a natural fit. "Our core values align well with what Qube will accomplish, to provide people with healthier, more independent financial lifestyles."

In an ongoing quest to shift consumer spending behavior, Qube Money's new app, which launches this summer, combines digital cash envelope budgeting with a full banking suite. This gives customers powerful tools to take control over their finances. The Qube Money app will be available to qualifying customers in the U.S. Learn more at www.qubemoney.com or on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

About Qube Money

Qube Money builds banking solutions to make spending and saving with purpose an easy, seamless part of life. Qube's mission is to align people's use of money with their purpose for money and create financial fulfillment. Ultimately, Qube empowers people to experience more abundance, more joy, and more peace with money.

About Choice Fin, a division of Choice Financial Group

Choice Fin is a unique banking partner for fintech companies. They lead discussions with vision and goals, not volumes and risk, and provide a #PeopleFirst experience by crafting flexible, agile, and creative solutions.

