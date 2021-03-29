Qudian Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Number of outstanding borrowers [1] from loan book business and transaction services business as of December 31, 2020 decreased by 14.7% to 3.5 million from 4.1 million as of September 30, 2020 as a result of the conservative and prudent strategy which the Company has deployed

as of decreased by 14.7% to 3.5 million from 4.1 million as of as a result of the conservative and prudent strategy which the Company has deployed Total outstanding loan balance from loan book business [2] decreased by 24.8% to RMB4.8 billion as of December 31, 2020 , compared to the outstanding balance as of September 30, 2020 ; Total outstanding loan balance from transactions serviced on open platform decreased by 25.7% to RMB5 .1 billion as of December 31, 2020 , compared to the outstanding balance as of September 30, 2020

decreased by 24.8% to RMB4.8 billion as of , compared to the outstanding balance as of ; decreased by 25.7% to .1 billion as of , compared to the outstanding balance as of Amount of transactions from loan book business for this quarter decreased by 2.3% to RMB4.8 billion from the third quarter of 2020; Amount of transactions serviced on open platform for this quarter decreased by 50.2% to RMB248.0 million from the third quarter of 2020

for this quarter decreased by 2.3% to from the third quarter of 2020; for this quarter decreased by 50.2% to from the third quarter of 2020 Weighted average loan tenure for our loan book business was 4.5 months for this quarter, compared with 4.6 months for the third quarter of 2020; Weighted average loan tenure for transactions serviced on open platform was 6.4 months for this quarter, compared with 6.8 months for the third quarter of 2020

[1] Outstanding borrowers are borrowers who have outstanding loans as of a particular date, including outstanding borrowers from both loan book business and transaction services business. Transaction services business, relates to various services, including credit assessment, referral and post-origination services, provided through our open platform, which was launched in the second half of 2018. [2] Includes (i) off and on balance sheet loans directly or indirectly funded by our institutional funding partners or our own capital, net of cumulative write-offs and (ii) does not include auto loans from Dabai Auto business.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues were RMB713.6 million ( US$109.4 million ), representing a decrease of 63.1% from the same period of last year

( ), representing a decrease of 63.1% from the same period of last year Net income increased by 427.0% year-on-year to RMB673.9 million ( US$103.3 million ), or RMB2.54 (US$0.39) per diluted ADS

( ), or per diluted ADS Non-GAAP net income[3] increased by 335.6% year-on-year to RMB683.5 million ( US$104.8 million ), or RMB2.57 (US$0.39) per diluted ADS

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues were RMB3,688.0 million ( US$565.2 million ) in 2020, representing a decrease of 58.3% from 2019, primarily due to the decrease in the amount of transactions

- Loan facilitation income and other related income decreased by 58.3% year-on-year to RMB957.8 million (US$146.8 million) from RMB2,297.4 million for 2019

- Transaction services fee and other related income which relate to transaction services and traffic referral services provided by the Company's open platform, was a loss of RMB136.5 million (US$20.9 million)

- Financing income decreased by 40.1% to RMB2,102.7 million (US$322.2 million) from RMB3,510.1 million in 2019 as a result of the decrease in the average on-balance sheet loan balance

Net income decreased by 70.6% year-on-year to RMB958.8 million ( US$146.9 million ), or RMB3.59 (US$0.55) per diluted ADS

( ), or per diluted ADS Non-GAAP net income[3] decreased by 88.6% year-on-year to RMB382.3 million ( US$58.6 million ), or RMB1.49 (US$0.23) per diluted ADS

[3] For more information on this Non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

"Despite pandemic-driven uncertainty and challenging market conditions as well as a continuously shifting regulatory environment, we were able to conclude 2020 with further improvements in our asset quality as we remained vigilant in our cash credit business operation," said Mr. Min Luo, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Qudian. "During the fourth quarter of 2020, we maintained strict credit approval standards as we focused on borrowers with strong credit profiles. By the end of the fourth quarter, our overall D1 delinquency rate[4] fell to approximately 11%, from around 17% at the end of the third quarter, reflecting the effectiveness of our strategy. As 2021 unfolds, we will continue to prudently operate our cash loan business while simultaneously exploring new areas for growth."

"Given that 2020 saw the impact from a weakened global economy and intricate online lending market dynamics, we upheld stringent credit risk assessments for new loans originated on our platform. At the same time, we remain dedicated to pursuing new investment opportunities. Supported by ample cash reserves and a healthy financial position, our core strengths and solid fundamentals can bolster the long-term sustainability of our overall business," said Ms. Sissi Zhu, Vice President of Investor Relations of Qudian.

[4] "D1 delinquency rate" is defined as (i) the total amount of principal and financing service fees that became overdue as of a specified date, divided by (ii) the total amount of principal and financing services fees that was due for repayment as of such date, in each case with respect to our loan book business and transaction services business.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB713.6 million (US$109.4 million), representing a decrease of 63.1% from RMB1,931.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Financing income totaled RMB411.8 million (US$63.1 million), representing a decrease of 42.6% from RMB717.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as a result of the decrease in the average on-balance sheet loan balance.

Loan facilitation income and other related income decreased by 77.6% to RMB103.2 million (US$15.8 million) from RMB460.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as a result of the reduction in transaction volume of off-balance sheet loans during this quarter.

Transaction services fee and other related income decreased to RMB3.1 million (US$0.5 million) from RMB649.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, mainly as a result of the substantial decrease in the transaction amounts of open platform.

Sales income increased to RMB161.5 million (US$24.7 million) from RMB35.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, mainly due to sales related to the Wanlimu e-commerce platform, partially offset by winding down the Dabai Auto business.

Sales commission fee decreased by 73.3% to RMB14.8 million (US$2.3 million) from RMB55.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, due to the decrease in the amount of merchandise credit transactions.

Total operating costs and expenses decreased by 99.0% to RMB16.7 million (US$2.6 million) from RMB1,754.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Cost of revenues increased by 35.4% to RMB201.6 million (US$30.9 million) from RMB148.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to the increase in cost of goods sold related to the Wanlimu e-commerce platform, partially offset by the decrease in funding costs associated with the on-balance sheet loan book business and the decrease in costs of the Dabai Auto business.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 77.6% to RMB12.9 million (US$2.0 million) from RMB57.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to the decrease in third-party service fees.

General and administrative expenses increased by 7.0% to RMB75.7 million (US$11.6 million) from RMB70.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Research and development expenses decreased by 74.9% to RMB8.6 million (US$1.3 million) from RMB34.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as a result of the decrease in staff salaries.

Provision for receivables and other assets reversed to RMB-75.6 million (US$-11.6 million), compared to RMB707.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in past-due on-balance sheet outstanding principal receivables compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, the total balance of outstanding principal and financing service fee receivables for on-balance sheet transactions for which any installment payment was more than 30 calendar days past due was RMB358.2 million (US$54.9 million), and the balance of allowance for principal and financing service fee receivables at the end of the period was RMB849.2 million (US$130.2 million), indicating M1+ Delinquency Coverage Ratio of 2.4x.

The following charts display the "vintage charge-off rate." Total potential receivables at risk vintage charge-off rate refers to, with respect to on- and off-balance sheet transactions facilitated under the loan book business during a specified time period, the total potential outstanding principal balance of the transactions that are delinquent for more than 180 days up to twelve months after origination, divided by the total initial principal of the transactions facilitated in such vintage. Delinquencies may increase or decrease after such 12-month period.

Current receivables at risk vintage charge-off rate refers to, with respect to on- and off-balance sheet transactions facilitated under the loan book business during a specified time period, the actual outstanding principal balance of the transactions that are delinquent for more than 180 days up to twelve months after origination, divided by the total initial principal of the transactions facilitated in such vintage. Delinquencies may increase or decrease after such 12-month period.

Total potential receivables at risk M1+ delinquency rate by vintage refers to, with respect to on- and off-balance sheet transactions facilitated under the loan book business during a specified time period, the total potential outstanding principal balance of the transactions that are delinquent for more than 30 days up to twelve months after origination, divided by the total initial principal of the transactions facilitated in such vintage. Delinquencies may increase or decrease after such 12-month period.

Current receivables at risk M1+ delinquency rate by vintage refers to, with respect to on- and off-balance sheet transactions facilitated under the loan book business during a specified time period, the actual outstanding principal balance of the transactions that are delinquent for more than 30 days up to twelve months after origination, divided by the total initial principal of the transactions facilitated in such vintage. Delinquencies may increase or decrease after such 12-month period.

Income from operations increased to RMB746.6 million (US$114.4 million) from RMB226.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB673.9 million (US$103.3 million), or RMB2.54 (US$0.39) per diluted ADS.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB683.5 million (US$104.8 million), or RMB2.57 (US$0.39) per diluted ADS.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB3,688.0 million (US$565.2 million), a decrease of 58.3% from RMB8,840.0 million for 2019.

Financing income totaled RMB2,102.7 million (US$322.2 million), a decrease of 40.1% from RMB3,510.1 million for 2019.

Loan facilitation income and other related income decreased by 58.3% to RMB 957.8 million (US$146.8 million) from RMB2,297.4 million for 2019, as a result of the decrease in the amount of off-balance sheet transactions.

Transaction services fee and other related income was a loss of RMB136.5 million (US$20.9 million), primarily due to a revaluation loss for contract assets incurred for the transactions facilitated in the past year.

Sales income substantially increased to RMB610.8 million (US$93.6 million) from RMB431.9 million for 2019, mainly due to the launch of the Wanlimu e-commerce platform, partially offset by winding down the Dabai Auto business.

Sales commission fee decreased by 77.3% to RMB81.0 million (US$12.4 million) from RMB356.8 million for 2019, due to the decrease in the amount of merchandise credit transactions.

Total operating costs and expenses decreased by 37.9% to RMB3,165.7 million (US$485.2 million) from RMB5,099.8 million for 2019.

Cost of revenues decreased by 4.4% to RMB862.4 million (US$132.2 million) from RMB901.8 million for 2019, primarily due to the decrease in funding costs associated with the on-balance sheet loan book business and the decrease in costs of Dabai Auto business, partially offset by the increase in cost of goods sold related to the Wanlimu e-commerce platform.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 4.5% to RMB293.3 million (US$44.9 million) from RMB280.6 million for 2019. The increase was primarily due to marketing expenses incurred by the Wanlimu e-commerce platform.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 0.1% to RMB285.9 million (US$43.8 million) from RMB286.1 million for 2019.

Research and development expenses decreased by 16.6% to RMB170.7 million (US$26.2 million) from RMB204.8 million for 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in staff salaries.

Provision for receivables and other assets decreased by 28.1% to RMB1,641.4 million (US$251.6 million) from RMB2,283.1 million for 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in past-due on-balance sheet outstanding principal receivables compared to 2019.

Income from operations decreased by 77.5% to RMB865.6 million (US$132.7 million) from RMB3,848.8 million for 2019.

Net income attributable to Qudian's shareholders decreased by 70.6% to RMB958.8 million (US$146.9 million), or RMB3.59 (US$0.55) per diluted ADS.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Qudian's shareholders decreased by 88.6% to RMB382.3 million (US$58.6 million), or RMB1.49 (US$0.23) per diluted ADS.

Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,537.6 million (US$235.6 million) and restricted cash of RMB135.4 million (US$20.8 million). Restricted cash mainly represents (i) cash held by the consolidated trusts through segregated bank accounts; and (ii) security deposits held in designated bank accounts for the guarantee of off-balance sheet transactions. Such restricted cash is not available to fund the general liquidity needs of the Company.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB437.5 million (US$67.1 million), mainly attributable to net income of RMB673.9 million (US$103.3 million) and partially offset by the change in other current and non-current liabilities of RMB377.9 million (US$57.9 million). Net cash used in investing activities was RMB355.0 million (US$54.4 million), mainly due to investments in short-term wealth management products and partially offset by net proceeds from collection of loan principal. Net cash used in financing activities was RMB50.2 million (US$7.7 million), mainly due to repurchases of convertible senior notes.

For the full year of 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB2,471.7 million (US$378.8 million), mainly attributable to net income of RMB958.8 million (US$146.9 million) and the adjustment of provision for receivables and other assets of RMB1,641.4 million (US$251.6 million). Net cash used in investing activities was RMB3,269.9 million (US$501.1 million), mainly due to investments in short-term wealth management products of RMB16,802.9 million (US$2,575.2 million), partially offset by proceeds from redemption of short-term investments of RMB 11,815.2 million (US$1,810.8 million). Net cash used in financing activities was RMB1,591.3 million (US$243.9 million), mainly due to repayments of borrowings of RMB1,038.7 million (US$159.2 million) and repurchases of convertible senior notes of RMB859.2 million (US$131.7 million).

Update on Share Repurchase and Convertible Bond Repurchase

As of the date of this release, the Company has repurchased total principal amount of convertible senior notes of US$217.0 million. The Company has cumulatively completed total share repurchases of approximately US$574.0 million.

QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations











Three months ended December 31, (In thousands except for number 2019

2020 of shares and per-share data) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

RMB

RMB US$









Revenues:







Financing income 716,972

411,797 63,110 Sales commission fee 55,481

14,802 2,269 Sales income 35,906

161,474 24,747 Penalty fee 13,827

19,261 2,952 Loan facilitation income and other related income 460,011

103,163 15,810 Transaction services fee and other related income 649,373

3,147 482









Total revenues 1,931,570

713,644 109,370









Operating cost and expenses:







Cost of revenues (148,831)

(201,570) (30,892) Sales and marketing (57,489)

(12,880) (1,974) General and administrative (70,768)

(75,714) (11,604) Research and development (34,288)

(8,601) (1,318) Changes in guarantee liabilities and risk assurance

liabilities(1) (735,688)

206,469 31,643 Provision for receivables and other assets (707,201)

75,570 11,582 Total operating cost and expenses (1,754,265)

(16,726) (2,563) Other operating income 49,519

49,680 7,614









Income from operations 226,824

746,598 114,421 Interest and investment income, net (3,095)

6,714 1,029 Foreign exchange gain, net 602

2,164 332 Other income 958

369 57 Other expenses (6,661)

(5,519) (846)









Net income before income taxes 218,628

750,326 114,993 Income tax expenses (90,755)

(76,451) (11,717)









Net income 127,873

673,875 103,276









Net income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s

shareholders 127,873

673,875 103,276



















Earnings per share for Class A and Class B

ordinary shares:







Basic 0.50

2.66 0.41 Diluted 0.49

2.54 0.39









Earnings per ADS (1 Class A ordinary

share equals 1 ADSs):







Basic 0.50

2.66 0.41 Diluted 0.49

2.54 0.39









Weighted average number of Class A and

Class B ordinary shares outstanding:







Basic 254,466,950

253,663,338 253,663,338 Diluted 293,747,979

267,392,578 267,392,578









Other comprehensive (loss)/income:







Foreign currency translation adjustment 38,464

(12,921) (1,980)









Total comprehensive income 166,337

660,954 101,296









Total comprehensive income

attributable to Qudian Inc.'s s

hareholders 166,337

660,954 101,296









Note:

(1) The amount includes the change in fair value of the guarantee liabilities accounted in accordance with ASC

815,"Derivative", and the change in risk assurance liabilities accounted in accordance with ASC 450,

"Contingencies" and ASC 460, "Guarantees".



















QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations











Year ended December 31, (In thousands except for number 2019

2020 of shares and per-share data) (Audited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

RMB

RMB US$









Revenues:







Financing income 3,510,055

2,102,665 322,248 Sales commission fee 356,812

80,992 12,413 Sales income 431,946

610,793 93,608 Penalty fee 44,354

72,235 11,070 Loan facilitation income and other related income 2,297,413

957,831 146,794 Transaction services fee and other related income 2,199,464

(136,542) (20,926)









Total revenues 8,840,044

3,687,974 565,207









Operating cost and expenses:







Cost of revenues (901,787)

(862,354) (132,162) Sales and marketing (280,616)

(293,282) (44,947) General and administrative (286,059)

(285,905) (43,817) Research and development (204,781)

(170,691) (26,160) Changes in guarantee liabilities and risk assurance

liabilities(1) (1,143,428)

87,894 13,470 Provision for receivables and other assets (2,283,126)

(1,641,362) (251,550) Total operating cost and expenses (5,099,797)

(3,165,700) (485,166) Other operating income 108,508

343,324 52,617









Income from operations 3,848,755

865,598 132,658 Interest and investment income, net 20,872

338,212 51,833 Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net 6,636

(107) (16) Other income 24,583

26,358 4,040 Other expenses (10,324)

(9,263) (1,420)









Net income before income taxes 3,890,522

1,220,798 187,095 Income tax expenses (626,234)

(261,979) (40,150)









Net income 3,264,288

958,819 146,945









Net income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s

shareholders 3,264,288

958,819 146,945



















Earnings per share for Class A and Class B

ordinary shares:







Basic 11.72

3.78 0.58 Diluted 10.94

3.59 0.55









Earnings per ADS (1 Class A ordinary s

hare equals 1 ADSs):







Basic 11.72

3.78 0.58 Diluted 10.94

3.59 0.55









Weighted average number of Class A and

Class B ordinary shares outstanding:







Basic 278,531,382

253,658,448 253,658,448 Diluted 300,457,711

274,333,161 274,333,161









Other comprehensive (loss)/income:







Foreign currency translation adjustment 31,893

(38,455) (5,893)









Total comprehensive income 3,296,181

920,364 141,052









Total comprehensive income

attributable to Qudian Inc.'s

shareholders 3,296,181

920,364 141,052









Note:

(1) The amount includes the change in fair value of the guarantee liabilities accounted in accordance with ASC

815,"Derivative", and the change in risk assurance liabilities accounted in accordance with ASC 450,

"Contingencies" and ASC 460, "Guarantees".

QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

































As of December 31,

As of December 31, (In thousands except for number



2019

2020 of shares and per-share data)



(Audited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)





RMB

RMB US$ ASSETS:











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents



2,860,938

1,537,558 235,641 Restricted cash



1,257,649

135,404 20,752 Time deposits



231,132

- - Short-term investments



-

5,042,314 772,768 Short-term loan principal and financing service fee

receivables



7,894,697

3,940,461 603,902 Short-term finance lease receivables



398,256

179,613 27,527 Short-term contract assets



2,741,914

92,813 14,224 Other current assets



1,638,905

762,313 116,830 Total current assets



17,023,491

11,690,476 1,791,644













Non-current assets:











Long-term loan principal and financing service fee

receivables



424

- - Long-term finance lease receivables



239,697

28,771 4,409 Operating lease right-of-use assets



148,851

210,898 32,322 Investment in equity method investee



44,779

349,276 53,529 Long-term investments



223,158

209,868 32,164 Property and equipment, net



92,821

302,969 46,432 Intangible assets



6,803

8,478 1,299 Long-term contract assets



273,597

23,094 3,539 Deferred tax assets, net



290,285

154,960 23,749 Other non-current assets



17,698

419,242 64,252 Total non-current assets



1,338,113

1,707,556 261,695













TOTAL ASSETS



18,361,604

13,398,032 2,053,339



























QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

































As of December 31,

As of December 31, (In thousands except for number



2019

2020 of shares and per-share data)



(Audited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)





RMB

RMB US$













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term borrowings and interest payables



1,049,570

- - Short-term lease liabilities



21,919

23,763 3,642 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



718,266

336,790 51,615 Guarantee liabilities and risk assurance liabilities(2)



1,517,827

31,400 4,812 Income tax payable



589,739

80,656 12,361 Total current liabilities



3,897,321

472,609 72,430













Non-current liabilities:







Deferred tax liabilities, net



178,985

10,923 1,674 Convertible senior notes



2,339,552

822,005 125,978 Long-term lease liabilities



21,694

80,236 12,297 Long-term borrowings and interest payables



-

102,415 15,696













Total non-current liabilities



2,540,231

1,015,579 155,645 Total liabilities



6,437,552

1,488,188 228,075



























Shareholders' equity:











Class A Ordinary shares



131

132 20 Class B Ordinary shares



44

44 7 Treasury shares



(362,130)

(371,551) (56,943) Additional paid-in capital



3,967,733

4,007,260 614,139 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(12,965)

(51,420) (7,880) Non-controlling interests



-

10,000 1,533 Retained earnings



8,331,239

8,315,379 1,274,388













Total shareholders' equity



11,924,052

11,909,844 1,825,264













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY



18,361,604

13,398,032 2,053,339



























Note:

(2) The amount includes the balance of the guarantee liabilities accounted in accordance with ASC 815,"Derivative", and the balance of risk

assurance liabilities accounted in accordance with ASC 450, "Contingencies" and ASC 460, "Guarantees".

QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results





















Three months ended December 31,





2019

2020 (In thousands except for number



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) of shares and per-share data)



RMB

RMB

US$































Total net income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders

127,873

673,875

103,276 Add: Share-based compensation expenses



29,042

5,050

774 Less: Convertible bonds buyback (loss)/income



-

(4,586)

(703) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders

156,915

683,511

104,753















Non-GAAP net income per share—basic



0.62

2.69

0.41 Non-GAAP net income per share—diluted



0.59

2.57

0.39 Weighted average shares outstanding—basic



254,466,950

253,663,388

253,663,388 Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted



293,747,979

267,392,578

267,392,578















































QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results





















Year ended December 31,





2019

2020 (In thousands except for number



(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) of shares and per-share data)



RMB

RMB

US$































Total net income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders

3,264,288

958,819

146,945 Add: Share-based compensation expenses



87,299

45,634

6,994 Less: Convertible bonds buyback income



-

622,109

95,342 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders

3,351,587

382,344

58,597















Non-GAAP net income per share—basic



12.03

1.51

0.23 Non-GAAP net income per share—diluted



11.23

1.49

0.23 Weighted average shares outstanding—basic



278,531,382

253,658,448

253,658,448 Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted



300,457,711

274,333,161

274,333,161

SOURCE Qudian Inc.