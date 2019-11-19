Qudian Inc. to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qudian Inc. ("Qudian" or the "Company") (NYSE: QD), a leading technology platform empowering the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China, today announced that the Company will attend the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley 18 th Annual Asia Pacific Summit, Singapore , Friday November 22 nd , 2019

Annual Asia Pacific Summit, , , 2019 CLSA Financial Access Day, London , Monday December 2 nd , 2019

, , 2019 The 19 th China Business Top 100 Forum, Shanghai , Saturday December 7 th , 2019

China Business Top 100 Forum, , , 2019 Nomura China Corporate Day, New York , Thursday December 12 th , 2019

, , 2019 Morgan Stanley China New Economy Summit, Beijing , Monday January 6 th , 2020

, , 2020 DBS Vickers Pulse of Asia Conference, Singapore , Wednesday January 8 th , 2020

of Asia Conference, , , 2020 Needham Growth Conference, New York , Wednesday January 15 th, 2020

The management will meet with investors at the conferences. For additional information or to request a meeting with management, please contact IR or your institutional sales representative.

About Qudian Inc.

Qudian Inc. ("Qudian") is a leading technology platform empowering the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. The Company's mission is to use technology to make personalized credit accessible to hundreds of millions of young, mobile-active consumers in China who need access to small credit for their discretionary spending but are underserved by traditional financial institutions due to lack of traditional credit data or high cost of servicing. Qudian's credit solutions enable licensed, regulated financial institutions and ecosystem partners to offer affordable and customized loans to this young generation of consumers.

For more information, please visit http://ir.qudian.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Qudian Inc.

IR Team

Tel: +86-592-591-1580

E-mail: ir@qudian.com

The Foote Group

Philip Lisio

Tel: +86-135-0116-6560

E-mail: qudian@thefootegroup.com

SOURCE Qudian Inc.

Related Links

http://ir.qudian.com

