Qudian Inc. to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nov 19, 2019, 07:00 ET
XIAMEN, China, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qudian Inc. ("Qudian" or the "Company") (NYSE: QD), a leading technology platform empowering the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China, today announced that the Company will attend the following investor conferences:
- Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Asia Pacific Summit, Singapore, Friday November 22nd, 2019
- CLSA Financial Access Day, London, Monday December 2nd, 2019
- The 19th China Business Top 100 Forum, Shanghai, Saturday December 7th, 2019
- Nomura China Corporate Day, New York, Thursday December 12th, 2019
- Morgan Stanley China New Economy Summit, Beijing, Monday January 6th, 2020
- DBS Vickers Pulse of Asia Conference, Singapore, Wednesday January 8th, 2020
- Needham Growth Conference, New York, Wednesday January 15th, 2020
The management will meet with investors at the conferences. For additional information or to request a meeting with management, please contact IR or your institutional sales representative.
About Qudian Inc.
Qudian Inc. ("Qudian") is a leading technology platform empowering the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. The Company's mission is to use technology to make personalized credit accessible to hundreds of millions of young, mobile-active consumers in China who need access to small credit for their discretionary spending but are underserved by traditional financial institutions due to lack of traditional credit data or high cost of servicing. Qudian's credit solutions enable licensed, regulated financial institutions and ecosystem partners to offer affordable and customized loans to this young generation of consumers.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Qudian Inc.
IR Team
Tel: +86-592-591-1580
E-mail: ir@qudian.com
The Foote Group
Philip Lisio
Tel: +86-135-0116-6560
E-mail: qudian@thefootegroup.com
