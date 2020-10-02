Quebec Precious Metals Corporation to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 6th

MONTREAL, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSX.V: QPM,OTCQB: CJCFF, FSE: YXEP), based in Montréal, focused on finding the next gold mine in the highly-prospective James Bay region, Quebec, today announced that Normand Champigny, Chief Executive Officer will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 6th.

DATE: Tuesday, October 6th

TIME: 1:30 pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/32Nlckl

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Completed 12,500 m drilling program in 2020 at 100% owned Sakami flagship project

Recent surface discovery on Elmer Est project

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore this project to advance it to the mineral resource estimate stage.

