Quectel Announces New C-V2X Module to Support Autonomous Driving Based on Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X Chipset Solution

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions (Quectel), the leading global supplier of IoT modules today announced the global launch of the automotive grade C-V2X module AG15, which features the Qualcomm® 9150 C-V2X chipset solution from Qualcomm Technologies, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated. The module is now sampling to the automotive industry for the development of commercial C-V2X products. The AG15 C-V2X module is manufactured in accordance to IATF 16949:2016 quality management system standard for the automotive sector, and it fully complies with the automotive product quality processes, including APQP and PPAP. Pairing with the Quectel automotive grade LTE module AG35, Quectel's AG15 is designed to meet the telematics and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) connectivity requirements of the next-generation automotive applications, such as autonomous driving and road safety.

The full release is available on the Quectel News Center website at https://www.quectel.com/infocenter/news/406.htm.

About Quectel Wireless Solutions

Quectel Wireless Solutions is the leading global supplier of LTE, LTE-A, LPWA, GSM/GPRS, UMTS/HSPA(+) and GNSS modules. As a professional IoT technology developer and cellular module supplier, Quectel is able to provide one-stop service for IoT cellular modules. Quectel products have been widely applied in IoT/M2M fields including smart payment, telematics and transport, smart energy, smart city, security, wireless gateway, industry, healthcare, agriculture and environment monitoring. For more information, visit Quectel's website, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter pages.

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset and Qualcomm 3D dead reckoning technology are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Contact: media@quectel.com

SOURCE Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.