Queen's Award in Innovation for Rapidly Growing Semantic Analytics Software Company SciBite

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBite, the data first, semantic analytics software company, today announced being named as a winner of the Queen's Award for Enterprise in Innovation – the highest official UK awards for businesses. SciBite receives recognition for commercial success as a result of innovation in the form of its cutting-edge software platform that revolutionises the access to and utilisation of scientific information.

Last year saw SciBite win its first Queen's Award in International Trade recognising their outstanding short-term growth in overseas sales. Since starting out in 2013, SciBite has established themselves as a critical component in the modern digital strategies of major global science, technology and medicine (STM) companies, including the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Head quartered in the UK at the Genome Campus in Cambridgeshire, the company operates globally with additional sites in the USA and Japan.

The SciBite platform of fast, flexible, deployable API technologies uses a semantic deep learning approach in transforming previously unusable but scientifically relevant textual content into machine-readable clean data. It provides a unique capability to exploit the vast amounts of valuable knowledge locked away in this textual content within a variety of use cases from discovery through to development.

"We're always pushing boundaries at SciBite and we exist for those who want to innovate, so to be recognised for the innovative technology that we build is a true testament to the talented team of experts we've brought together." said Lee Harland, Founder & CSO at SciBite.

"Our amazing customers are now utilising higher quality data, integrating more data much faster and with greater accuracy. As a result, scientists are able to uncover novel findings through new connections in their data. This is why we love what we do and why innovation is a crucial component to our success."

About the Queen's Awards

This year 220 UK businesses have been recognised for their contribution to international trade, innovation, sustainable development and promoting opportunity (through social mobility). The awards were first established in 1965 and since then over 7000 companies have achieved a Queen's Award.

About SciBite

SciBite provides an enterprise-ready semantic software infrastructure to standardise and transform scientific information silos into clean, interoperable data. Globally supporting the top 20 pharma with use cases across life sciences.

