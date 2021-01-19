Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Announces Pricing of Upsized $300,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Queen's Gambit Growth Capital (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (the "NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "GMBTU" beginning January 20, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share, par value $0.0001 per share, of the Company and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ under the symbols "GMBT" and "GMBTW," respectively.

Barclays is acting as sole book-running manager and representative for the underwriters for the offering. R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is expected to close on January 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, email: [email protected], tel: (888) 603-5847.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 19, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Queen's Gambit Growth Capital

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital is an entirely female-led special purpose acquisition company, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The Company, led by Founder & Chief Executive Officer Victoria Grace, who is also a founding partner of Colle Capital Partners I LP, intends to focus its search on a platform that provides disruptive solutions to its sector that promote sustainable development, economic growth and prosperity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the IPO. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

