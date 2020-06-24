Queens, New York, A Time to Smile

FOREST HILLS, N.Y., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The term "business as usual" changed in 2020 and the way business is done may forever be changed by the Coronavirus pandemic. As there are so many uncertainties with the direction of the country, some businesses had to completely shut down or were forced to be creative on how they operate.

Amazing Smiles Orthodontics that operates three Orthodontic locations in the Queens, New York area had to close down, with the exception of emergency situations. This created a very hard situation for patients that had braces and Invisalign treatments, they had scheduled routines and times to come in for monitoring, adjustments and maintenance for their treatments to stay on track.

Dr. Yusupov and his experienced staff quickly changed direction and looked to technology to continue helping their patients. Leveraging platforms like Zoom and Facetime, patients were able to still have their consultation and talk directly to Dr. Yusupov.

Orthodontists in Queens Now Open Up

Now New York is slowly opening back up and this includes Orthodontic Practices, Amazing Smiles Orthodontics is very concerned about their patients' health and will continue to offer online consultations for higher risk patients and those that have concerns about their safety. Dr. Yusupov has also implemented extended safety measures, only allowing one patient in the practice at a time, family members have to stay in their vehicle and intake forms have been digitized online, to be completed in the comfort of the patients own home.

Amazing Smiles Orthodontics locations are located in Forest Hills, Brooklyn and Cedarhurst and taking new patients for both Braces and Invisalign. You can visit the site's consultation request page here, to set an appointment. If you would like to get a free consultation and see if you are a candidate for Braces or Invisalign, please remember that yes we are open, but business as usual is still going to be different while we are still dealing with concerns over the virus.

SOURCE Amazing Smiles Orthodontics

