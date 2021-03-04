Queensboro FC Announces Partnership With Bayamón Fútbol Club

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2022, Queensboro FC (QBFC) will take the pitch as New York City's newest professional soccer team based in Queens, playing in the United Soccer League (USL). Today, QBFC announced a strategic alliance with Bayamón Fútbol Club (Bayamón FC) in order to give youth in Puerto Rico the opportunity to try out for the QBFC Academy. Founded in October 2020, the QBFC Academy is a development system for U-19 players to train, compete, and hone their skills with an eye toward becoming a professional player for the club's inaugural senior team. QBFC's Head Coach and Sporting Director Josep Gombau will be in attendance for the academy's first ever Puerto Rico tryouts, and extending invitations to select players to join the squad in New York City as part of the club's QBFC Residency Program. Tryouts take place on March 21st and registration takes place at: www.queensborofc.com/bayamonfc .

Bayamón FC is Puerto Rico's largest soccer club and in 2016 became the first member of QBFC co-owner David Villa's DV7 Soccer Academy program. This announcement serves as the first of many partnerships that QBFC plans to form with international clubs around the world.

New York has the largest Puerto Rican population of any city in the world, and QBFC will be a bridge connecting the two communities through the uniting force of soccer. Not only will this partnership provide a "pathway to the pros" for talent to be discovered through the QBFC and Bayamón FC network, and receive a chance to play in New York City, but there will also be reciprocal exchange opportunities for domestic players to experience the game in Puerto Rico as well. In addition, pre-season training and future friendly matches will take place in Puerto Rico, using top facilities such as the Bayamón Soccer Complex and the Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium, its national stadium.

"Outside of the island itself, the cultural heartbeat of Puerto Rico is right here in New York City, and we are proud to have Bayamón FC as a partner," says Josep Gombau. "QBFC prides itself in being a community-first sporting organization, and we look forward to strengthening ties with Nuyoricans, and Puerto Ricans at large, by providing opportunities for young aspiring footballers to compete at a professional level."

"This partnership represents a very important step for Bayamón FC. It has always been a priority for our club to provide the best resources to our players, and this alliance with QBFC will give them real opportunities to play professional soccer in the United States", says Alberto Santiago, President of Bayamón FC.

"We welcome this alliance with Queensboro FC, which will bring opportunities to young talented players in Puerto Rico and give them the chance to become professional in the United Soccer League of the United States", says Ramon Luis Rivera Cruz, Mayor of Bayamón. "We are confident that the tryouts will be a success, and that the event will be organized following official guidelines to guarantee the safety of all the participants. Bayamón always supports sporting initiatives that take place in our top facilities."

ABOUT QUEENSBORO FC

Queensboro FC is the newest professional men's soccer team in Queens, New York. The club will start playing in the 2022 season of the USL Championship, the top tier of the United Soccer League (USL). Queens, often called the "diversity capital of the world", is home to over 2 million residents, 150 nationalities and 130 languages across more than 90 distinct neighborhoods and 100 square miles. With soccer as Queens' most popular sport – Queensboro FC aims to embrace and unite "the world's borough" and honor the beautiful game in the streets, in the parks, in the community – and soon, on the pitch in its own stadium. Queensboro FC stands for more than sports, it is a movement for unifying people across the world. For more information about Queensboro FC visit: www.queensborofc.com .

ABOUT BAYAMÓN FC

Bayamón FC is a soccer club founded in 1999 in the city of Bayamón, Puerto Rico, which plays in the First Division of Puerto Rican soccer and also represents the island in international competitions across the Caribbean and CONCACAF (The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football). Bayamón FC's sporting infrastructure also includes a soccer academy supervised by an accredited network of international coaches, and the club also has a partnership with DV7 Soccer Academy, an organization created and led by soccer legend and Queensboro FC co-owner David Villa. With more than 25 teams competing in 14 different categories (both men's and women´s), Bayamón FC serves as a reference model in player development, proven by the amount of players that the club has provided to the Puerto Rican national teams throughout its history. In addition, the club also manages the Bayamón Soccer Complex, the only facility in the Caribbean that has three official full-size 11-a-side fields housed within the same location. Bayamón FC´s mission is to provide sports and personal development opportunities to young players in Puerto Rico.

