Queensboro FC Names Sports & Entertainment Executive Adam Schneider As Team President

A seasoned executive, deal maker and brand builder, Schneider has generated over $1 billion in revenue on behalf of sports and entertainment businesses including the Detroit Pistons and the Lollapalooza music festival. Schneider previously served as Head of Entertainment at Palace Sports & Entertainment, overseeing the Pistons' arena as well as its three outdoor amphitheaters, which annually hosted over 150 events with 1.5 million in attendance. He began his career working for legendary concert impresario Bill Graham, during which time Schneider crafted the production blueprint for the Lollapalooza tour, an original model replicated by numerous premier touring music festivals to this day.

"We are delighted to have Adam join the Queensboro FC family, and we welcome him back to the world's borough," said Krane. "Adam's track record of success, business acumen, and commitment to building diverse teams and partnerships will greatly benefit the development of an innovative sporting organization, and breakthrough fan experiences."

"I look forward to helping Queensboro FC become a benchmark sports and entertainment organization in Queens and New York City, both on and off the field," said Schneider. "The shared live sports experience is priceless and irreplaceable, and we are dedicated to bringing people together to celebrate culture and community through Queensboro FC."

Schneider earned both his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration degrees from Columbia University.

For more information on Queensboro FC and the club's journey to the pitch, please visit: https://www.queensborofc.com/

ABOUT QUEENSBORO FC

Queensboro FC is the newest professional men's soccer team in Queens, New York. The club will start playing in the 2022 season of the USL Championship, the top tier of the United Soccer League (USL). Queens, often called the "diversity capital of the world", is home to over 2 million residents, 150 nationalities and 130 languages across more than 90 distinct neighborhoods and 100 square miles. With soccer as Queens' most popular sport – Queensboro FC aims to embrace and unite "the world's borough" and honor the beautiful game in the streets, in the parks, in the community – and soon, on the pitch in its own stadium. Queensboro FC stands for more than sports, it is a movement for unifying people across the world. For more information about Queensboro FC visit: www.queensborofc.com.

