Queralt, Inc. Awarded 2 Key Patents Related to High Assurance Mobile Identity Registration and Authentication

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Queralt, Inc., a New Haven, Connecticut-based cybersecurity research and development company, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the company two patents related to a streamlined method for bridging trusted mobile identities with online registration and authentication, delivering both high identity assurance and strong authentication directly from a mobile device. The underlying work on these patents was performed under the guidance of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security - Cyber Security Division, as part of the federal government's initiative to develop innovative solutions addressing the lack of interoperability between their system used to manage PIV, the USG's strong identity proofing solution, and mobile authentication.

Queralt's technology enhances the assurance of device authentication with a trusted verifiable identity component. By linking a digital identity, such as a mobile driver license, to FIDO's standardized protocols used to authenticate a mobile device or "client" to online services, it binds the digital certificate to the user's account making FIDO registration and authentication contingent upon the successful verification of the identity. The identity trust established within the mobile device provides strong assurance that the user is who he/she claims to be.

"We are very pleased to have these important patents approved," said Michael Queralt, Queralt's co-founder. "In a time in which the market is demanding innovative solutions to prove one's identity for a safer digital world, our technology provides a streamlined way to leverage the proven strength of trusted identity with the modern passwordless device authentication protocols of the FIDO Alliance (www.Fidoalliance.org). FIDO is being embraced by all of the major technology companies to dramatically and simply improve both the security and privacy of mobile authentication and the user experience."

Mr. Queralt comments, "With increased global momentum in issuing trusted mobilized personal identities, the technology is well-positioned to bridge trusted digital identity, whether centralized or decentralized, and its validation to the registration and authentication to online services in a private and secure manner."

About Queralt, Inc.

Focused on R&D, Queralt plans to license its technology to companies providing high assurance mobile identity products and solutions to the global market. For more information about Queralt, visit www.queraltinc.com or contact Dan Sabia ([email protected]).

