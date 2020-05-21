QuerySurge's New Certification Program: Learn. Earn. Inform.

"Our new professional certification, along with digital badge, provides secure, verifiable evidence of skills and expertise that can be easily shared with professional networks", said Eric Smyth, Director of Alliances. "Our certification process is providing everything needed to advance testers' skillsets - free self-paced training, a free installation of QuerySurge, the certification exam and a digital badge to display on LinkedIn or any social media of their choosing".

Partnering with Credly, the digital credential leader, QuerySurge Certified Practitioners will earn digital badges hosted on Credly's Acclaim platform. These badges represent a deep understanding of how to utilize QuerySurge to conduct data validation & testing. Certified Practitioners will have demonstrated the ability to set up connections, create and execute tests that compare source and target data stores, analyze results and identify bad data patterns and data anomalies.

Badge holders can use this verified record of their specific skills and knowledge to differentiate themselves from other professionals in the field of testing. Employers can, in turn, identify holders of these in-demand credentials as those who have verified data testing skills and expertise using QuerySurge.

"A verified data validation/testing skillset — specifically around automating DataOps pipelines — is one the hottest and most in-demand skills in the testing arena today," said Bill Hayduk, CEO of QuerySurge's parent company, RTTS. "By providing digital certifications to those who pass our exam, it is clearly demonstrating the unique skills that this badge holder brings to the table ."

About QuerySurge

QuerySurge is the smart Data Testing solution that automates the validation and testing of Big Data with full DevOps functionality for continuous testing of your DataOps pipeline. QuerySurge is the industry leader in automating ETL/Data Warehouse testing, Hadoop/NoSQL testing, data migration validation from on-prem to the cloud, and DevOps for Data – or DataOps pipeline testing.

About Credly

Credly is helping the world speak a common language about people's knowledge, skills, and abilities. Thousands of employers, training organizations, associations, certification programs, and workforce development initiatives use Credly to help individuals translate their learning experiences into professional opportunities using trusted, portable, digital credentials. Credly empowers organizations to attract, engage, develop, and retain talent with enterprise-class tools that generate data-driven insights to address skills gaps and highlight opportunities through an unmatched global network of credential issuers.

