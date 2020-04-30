Quest Analytics Announces Kristin Russel as New Chief Marketing Officer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics , the leader in measuring, managing and monitoring provider network performance, today announced that Kristin Russel has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. A recognized leader in medtech and recently named one of Beckers' top 100 women in healthcare , Russel will leverage her deep experience in the health plan and digital health industries to support Quest Analytics through a period of rapid growth as the company positions itself to support its customers in a post-COVID-19 era.

"The coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc on the nation's healthcare system and it has never been more important that our health plan clients have visibility into the adequacy and capacity of their networks and the accuracy of their provider directories so they can deliver critical care to their members," said John Weis, President and Co-Founder, Quest Analytics. "The addition of Kristin to our executive team positions us to better serve our customers both now during this critical time and into the future."

"As unemployment grows and Medicare/Medicaid and Exchange plan enrollments accelerate, network capacity is becoming increasingly important," said Russel. "Quest Analytics' services have never been more relevant and I look forward to working with the team and our customers to ensure that people everywhere can find and connect with the providers they need."

"Access to affordable healthcare will be the defining issue of our time," said David Hill, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Quest Analytics. "We are excited to see our Quest Analytics team grow at a time when our innovation in technology has never been more important."

Russel's appointment marks a milestone as Quest Analytics' continues to strengthen its strategic leadership team, following the appointments of Jim Rubin as Chief Financial Officer, Brent Sanders as Chief Commercial Officer and William Kleinfelter, RPh as Executive Vice President of Provider Solutions. With founders, Weis, Hill and Linda Borths, Chief Client Officer, Quest Analytics is well-positioned to take advantage of its market leadership.

About Quest Analytics

Quest Analytics offers a comprehensive platform that enables health plans to optimize their member experience while complying with federal and state regulations for network adequacy and provider directory accuracy. Quest Enterprise Services include provider accuracy management and network analytics solutions that enable the nation's leading health plans, insurance regulatory agencies and benefit consultants to measure, manage and monitor their network data to maximize efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.questanalytics.com .

