Quest Analytics LLC and Vertical IQ Help Community Bank Position for Continued Profitable Growth

PITTSBURGH and RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics LLC, a leading provider of modular banking CRM software and Vertical IQ, a premier provider of Industry Intelligence, jointly announce the recent integrated deployment of IQProspects, a sales management solution with Vertical IQ at Community Bank.

Building on core strengths, Community Bank looked to create a sales and service culture which builds full relationships with its customers. A more effective sales management process designed to improve operational efficiencies in the near and long-term was desired. "Having Industry Intelligence to help business bankers adequately prepare for prospect and client calls and meetings is very important. We take pride in doing more to understand our clients' businesses, which ensures we deliver the financial solutions they need and deliver them the way they want them" said John Montgomery, President & CEO, Community Bank.

"After deploying IQProspects, our banking CRM solution with its seamless integration to Vertical IQ, Community Bank's commercial bankers are now able to easily research and track prospects, manage pipelines and automate workflows" said Karl Keller, President of Quest Analytics. Community Bank's business development and relationship management officers can easily connect and retrieve Vertical IQ's wealth of industry specific information.

By working together, Community Bank gained an enhanced user experience as they research and prepare for relationship management calls and meetings. One Commercial Relationship Officer stated that while preparing for a prospect call "having easy access to Industry Intelligence provided me with engaging questions I would have never thought of asking a prospect." All key meetings/activities/pipelines are tracked within IQProspects.

Bobby Martin, Co-Founder and President, at Vertical IQ, said, "We are excited to enable Community Bank's team to quickly get the information they need right at their fingertips. The integration with Quest Analytics software supports a single sign-on launch from their IQProspects module into the Vertical IQ platform to help our joint customers win, grow, and retain more business."

Quest Analytics helps banks and credit unions automate all aspects of customer contact management: from tellers and personal bankers in the branches, commercial and ag lenders out in the field, to Customer Service Representatives in the call center. Quest combines daily analytics, easy to use software and relationship building skills training to enhance a bank's sales and service culture towards sustainability.

About CB Financial Services, Inc.

CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank. Community Bank operates its branch network in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. Community Bank offers a broad array of retail and commercial lending and deposit services and provides commercial and personal insurance brokerage services through Exchange Underwriters, Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary. For more information about CB Financial Services, Inc., and Community Bank, visit our website at www.communitybank.tv.



About Quest Analytics

Quest Analytics is a financial services technology and training company specializing in helping community banks and credit unions grow quickly and profitably. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Quest Analytics has enhanced the sales and service culture at financial institutions since 2001.

About Vertical IQ

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Vertical IQ is a nationally recognized leader in Industry Intelligence. Whether they're pitching a local brewery or a national biotech, successful sales, marketing, and customer success teams use Vertical IQ to better understand a prospect's or customer's business challenges before, during, and after meetings. Covering more than 530 distinct industries, 3,400 local economies, and more than 90 percent of the U.S. economy, Vertical IQ equips users with the confidence and credibility to make memorable first impressions and sustain enduring relationships. Learn more about how Readiness Wins at VerticalIQ.com.

SOURCE Vertical IQ

Related Links

http://verticaliq.com/

