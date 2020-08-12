Quest Diagnostics Releases Annual Environmental, Social & Governance Report

SECAUCUS, N.J., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today released its Annual Environmental, Social & Governance Report for 2019.

The report features business updates from 2019 and early 2020 as well as programs and partnerships that demonstrate the company's commitment to positively impacting its patients, clients, employees and the communities in which it operates.

"We are proud of what we have accomplished, and our impact on empowering better health," said Cecilia McKenney, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer for Quest Diagnostics. "The report is brought to life every day by our 47,000 employees who help us promote a healthier world, create an inspiring workplace, and build value for our company."

The report features key achievements from 2019 and spotlights the company's role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. These include:

Expanded reach to help even more consumers take informed actions for better health

Partnered with nonprofits to improve access to care in bold new ways

Donated money and research to close healthcare gaps

Took additional steps to reduce our environmental footprint

Invested in employees' health and career development

Received recognition for our diverse and inclusive workforce

Stepped up in a national health crisis to develop and implement COVID-19 testing

Click here to view the report on the Quest Diagnostics corporate website.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com .

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

Related Links

http://www.questdiagnostics.com

