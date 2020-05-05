Quest Diagnostics to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will now be held solely by remote communication through a live, online audio webcast. This decision was made as a result of the public health threat caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, mandated limits on public gatherings and to protect the health and safety of the company's stockholders and employees.

The Annual Meeting will be held online at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 19, 2020. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. Stockholders as of the close of business on March 20, 2020 (the "Record Date") will be able to participate in, vote at and ask questions during the Annual Meeting through the webcast. The items of business are the same as set forth in the meeting notice previously mailed or made available. Set forth below are instructions for stockholders to be admitted to, and participate in, the Annual Meeting.

Stockholders of record may register to attend by visiting www.CESVote.com no later than 24 hours before the Annual Meeting and entering the 11-digit control number included on their Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials found on their proxy card. Follow the directions to register for the Annual Meeting.

Beneficial stockholders may register to attend the Annual Meeting by securing a legal proxy from their bank, broker or other holder of record and emailing it to Corporate Election Services at [email protected] no later than 24 hours before the Annual Meeting, requesting to register to attend the Annual Meeting.

no later than 24 hours before the Annual Meeting, requesting to register to attend the Annual Meeting. Stockholders that register to attend the Annual Meeting will receive an e-mail prior to the meeting with a link and instructions for attending the Annual Meeting.

On May 19, 2020 , the day of the Annual Meeting, stockholders registered to attend the Annual Meeting may log into the Annual Meeting platform at the link included in their registration email beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to participate. The Annual Meeting is expected to begin promptly at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time .

To vote or submit a comment or question during the Annual Meeting, follow the instructions available on the Annual Meeting platform.

Stockholders should note that the proxy card and voting instruction form included with previously distributed proxy materials may be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting (they will not be updated to reflect that the Annual Meeting will be conducted solely by remote communication). Whether or not stockholders plan to join the Annual Meeting, the company urges stockholders to submit their proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting.

The stockholders list as of the Record Date will be available for inspection during normal business hours at the company's headquarters, 500 Plaza Drive, Secaucus, New Jersey 07094 for ten days prior to the Annual Meeting. In addition, stockholders registered to attend the Annual Meeting will be able to inspect that list during the Annual Meeting at the online Annual Meeting platform referred to above.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

About COVID-19 Testing by Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics is at the forefront of response to the COVID-19 pandemic, working to broaden access to laboratory insights to help us all lead healthier lives. We provide both molecular diagnostic and antibody serology tests to aiding the diagnosis of COVID-19 and immune response. Our COVID-19 test services are based on tests that have received or are expected to receive FDA emergency use authorization and which also meet our high standards for quality. We provide data on COVID-19 testing to various federal and state public health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and participate in studies with government and private institutions, aiding COVID-19 public health response and research. Through our team of dedicated phlebotomists, couriers, air fleet team, and laboratory professionals, Quest Diagnostics won't stop until quality testing is broadly available to patients and communities across the United States.

For more information about the latest developments with our COVID-19 testing, visit: newsroom.questdiagnostics.com/COVIDTestingUpdates

