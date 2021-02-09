Quest Diagnostics to Host Virtual Investor Day On March 11, 2021

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, will host a virtual Investor Day for institutional investors and financial analysts on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

During the event, Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President, Mark Guinan, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, and other senior executives will provide updated views of the U.S. laboratory market and the company's growth and capital deployment strategies.

To access the live webcast, including audio, video and presentation slides, register here. Securities analysts and institutional investors are advised to register in advance.

Investors and analysts will have an opportunity to ask questions in live Q&A sessions with speakers. Participants who would like to ask a question can dial 888-455-0391 within the U.S. and Canada, or (773) 756-0467 internationally, using the passcode "7895081."

Interested parties unable to watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available on the Quest Diagnostics Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

