QuEST Global launches Center of Excellence for Microsoft Azure to develop innovative solutions for customers

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. and PUNE, India, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, today announced it has signed an agreement with Microsoft to launch a dedicated Center for Excellence (CoE) for Microsoft Azure. The CoE, which will be based out of QuEST's Pune facility, will enable the company to achieve the next level of excellence and expertise in future research, strategy, and creation of innovative platforms and solutions based on Azure technologies for customers across industrial and healthcare sectors.

The CoE will focus on refining existing solutions and creating new solutions, proof of concepts, and technology demonstrators in technologies like Mixed Reality, Digital Twin Data Analytics, Cloud Engineering, IoT, and AI. The company will also use the CoE to host advanced training and upskilling of its engineers to adapt to modern-day Azure technologies, best practices, and infrastructure for more successful business experience. In addition, the CoE will form the core of QuEST's new initiatives in upcoming tech domains like Quantum Computing and Azure Media Service, to name a few.

Elaborating further on its significance and value it will provide, Krish Kupathil, Head – Hi-Tech and Digital, QuEST Global, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Microsoft for the CoE that will be a centralized, strategic division and will act as an incubation hub for QuEST engineers. They will be able to execute prototype and solution development rapidly, experience the latest Microsoft Azure innovations applied in real industry scenarios, engage in high tech workshops, and deliver quality results at speed, scale, and on-demand. The CoE will also help us to easily and pro-actively share Azure expertise and best practices across the organization."

He further added that along with driving QuEST's new tech initiatives, the CoE would deliver key components like governing processes, structural approach, resources, and automation that will enable the company to develop innovative solutions to its customers across industries.

"We are pleased about the CoE for Microsoft Azure at QuEST premises. Microsoft has always endeavored and strived to deliver excellence and help clients achieve more through continuous innovation. As one of our elite IoT and AI partners, QuEST's CoE is yet another opportunity to further our valued collaboration and create new-age products and solutions using Azure Technology to help customers transform their business," said Michael Kuptz, General Manager – Americas, IoT & Mixed Reality Sales, Microsoft Corp.

A long-standing Microsoft partner, QuEST have been building and deploying several key solution accelerators that have been used by customers in critical business areas like asset management, fleet management, energy management and vision analytics solution across industrial and healthcare verticals. Using these solution accelerators, built on Azure IoT Central, QuEST has been helping its customers take the next step in their digital transformation journey by automating the process of identifying production problems, proactively implementing innovative solutions, and making products safer and more reliable.

About QuEST Global

For more than 20 years, QuEST Global has aimed to be a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the world's most recognized companies in the Aero Engines, Hi-Tech, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Auto and Rail), Power and Industrial, Oil & Gas and Medical Devices industries. With a global presence in 13 countries, 66 global centers, and 11,000+ personnel, QuEST Global believes that it is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software, and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise aim to help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience, and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

