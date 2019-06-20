QuEST Global Unveils Product Engineering Services and Solutions Center in France

TOULOUSE, France, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, has opened its engineering center in France. The new center, inaugurated by Ajit Prabhu, Chairman and CEO, QuEST Global, is part of the company's vision to be the most recognized and trusted engineering services and solutions provider to its customers. By enabling its customers to create new products, open new markets and maximize efficiency, the new center will strengthen QuEST Global's commitment to solve some of the toughest problems faced by OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in the region. With this center in France, QuEST Global has expanded its footprint across 14 countries globally. In Europe, the company currently has delivery centers in the UK, Germany, Spain, Romania, Sweden and Italy.

Located in Toulouse, this center aims at delivering comprehensive product engineering services and solutions by converging mechanical, electronics, software and digital design services for the company's customers across the aerospace & defense, aero engines, oil & gas, power and industrial domains. The center will enable QuEST Global to introduce a host of services and solutions, for its strategic customers like Airbus. This will include the provision of manufacturing engineering services, design and analysis, data analytics, blueprint solutions around block chain, predictive maintenance, nFlow engine around chat bot integration and augmented reality based solution AR360.

Being an innovative global company with local flavor, this center will enable QuEST Global to bring its global domain and engineering expertise to France by adopting its local-global business model. In this center, the company will set up a digital innovation lab specifically for aerospace & defense and aero engine industries that will showcase the company's investments in the factory of the future. The innovation in this lab will be fueled by a think-tank team of engineers with digital design and manufacturing expertise.

QuEST Global has been a partner of Airbus since 2008 and has been delivering design engineering solutions with maximum innovative productivity improvements. As a leader in providing premium product engineering services and solutions, QuEST Global is a trusted global player in the industry. The investments QuEST Global is making in the region aim at addressing various new age engineering challenges in France and other European markets.

Bob Harvey, President, QuEST Global, said, "In the past two decades, as a trusted thinking partner to our customers, we have scaled our European footprint with a proactive approach of investing in the local markets that have helped us to be close to our customers. The center in Toulouse is a testimony of our deep commitment towards our strategic customers and the local economy where we will be creating employment opportunities and hiring more people over the years. Our unique synergy with customers, the ability to expand in various global markets through our integrated local–global delivery approach and the expertise in converging mechanical, electronics, digital and software technologies helps us solve complex engineering challenges faced by our customers."

QuEST Global's European team of over 2,300 engineers has been supporting customers in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Poland and Romania with a focus on the Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Transportation (Automotive and Rail), Oil & Gas, Power and Medical Devices industries. Over the years, the company has grown exponentially in the European region and the offices across this geography play a vital role in the local-global business model of QuEST Global.

About QuEST Global

For more than 20 years, QuEST Global has been a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the worlds' most recognized companies in the Aero Engines, Hi-Tech, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Automotive and Rail), Power and Industrial, Oil & Gas and Medical Devices industries. With global presence in 14 countries, 65 global delivery centers and 12,000+ personnel, QuEST Global believes it is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise aims to help its customers accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

SOURCE QuEST Global