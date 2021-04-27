Quest International Accepted Into the UN Global Compact

IRVINE, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest International, Inc. announced today their acceptance as a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact initiative, a platform dedicated for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices, increasing corporate sustainability and advancing broader societal goals. With this announcement, Quest International, Inc. is proud to join the United Nations Global Compact as committed participant to taking responsible business action to create the world we all want.

The United Nations Global Compact is the world's largest corporate social sustainability initiative with the objective of mobilizing a global movement towards supporting UN goals. The UN Global Compact is a principle-based framework for businesses, stating ten principles concerning the Human Rights, Labour, The Environment, and Anti-Corruption.

Quest International has historically been and continues to be dedicated to social responsibility, this includes implementation of the ISO 14001 Environmental standard covering environmental management systems and sustainability best practices. Quest began pursuing ISO 14001 in 2010, and has held the certification since, further aligning itself with the objectives of the UN Global Compact.

"We are honored to be accepted into the UN Global Compact. Their mission and goals are consistent with what we've been practicing for decades, and we look forward to learning new ways to enhance sustainability for our company and our customers around the world." - Shawn Arshadi, President and CEO

To learn more about Quest's participation in the UN Global Compact please click here.

About the UN Global Compact

Founded in July 2000 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, this non-binding pact encourages businesses worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies. The United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. With more than 12,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.

About Quest International

Quest International is a leading global post sales service support partner for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across multiple industries including healthcare, industrial, aviation and government as well as IT managed services provider for businesses both large and small. Having served Fortune 500 companies since 1982, Quest is dedicated in meeting the needs of its customers with a comprehensive suite of services and solutions.

