Quest Products, LLC. Acquires Summit Pharmaceuticals / Alliance Labs, Including Enemeez® and DocuSol® Brands

PLEASANT PRAIRE, Wis., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Products, LLLC. (Quest) today announced its acquisition of Summit Pharmaceuticals / Alliance Labs. Quest is a portfolio company of Promus Equity Partners (Promus).

With this merger, Quest will add the Enemeez® and DocuSol® brands of bowel care products, to its' portfolio of self-care products including OraCoat® for Dry Mouth, Clinere® for Ear Cleaning, Alocane® for Emergency Burns, SUNBURNT® for after-sun skin recovery and ProVent® for various First Aid Skin Conditions.

Enemeez - DocuSol brands

Enemeez® DocuSol® have been a preferred and trusted formula assisting patients improve their bowel care needs for more than 15 years. The formulation utilized in these products was developed for patients who experience autonomic dysreflexia, hemorrhoids, fissures, or painful bowel movements.

"We are proud to add both the Enemeez® and DocuSol® brands to our portfolio of category-leading brands" Mike Brennan President & CEO of Quest commented. "We are excited to partner with the Summit Pharmaceuticals Team and to expand both the Medical and OTC businesses domestically and internationally."

Amy Powers, CEO and founder of Summit Pharmaceuticals/Alliance Labs, "I am very proud of what the team has accomplished to build both the Enemeez® and DocuSol® brands so patients and consumers can maximize their lives. We have built a great company, we have helped improve lives, and I'm excited to see the Quest Team take it to new levels of success in the years to come."

Bentley Associates, LP advised Summit Pharmaceuticals / Alliance Labs in the transaction, while Norton Rose Fulbright provided legal representation. Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren provided legal counsel to Quest.

PGIM, Inc. provided a senior credit facility. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About Summit Pharmaceuticals / Alliance Labs

The company manufactures and distributes mini-enema laxatives sold under the Enemeez® brand to healthcare and the DocuSol® brand to retailers, to both pediatric and adults who suffer from some form of constipation or painful bowel movements, patients who suffer from spinal cord injury or diseases, autonomic dysreflexia, hemorrhoids and fissures.

About Quest Products

Quest Products LLC. is a branded consumer packaged goods company that manufactures and sells and distributes national brands to retail and online stores. Quest seeks to bring innovative, self-care solutions to help people take charge of their health. Quest brands include OraCoat®, Clinere®, Alocane®, ProVent®, SuBurnt®, AlcoHawk®, CopperFixx® and BeWELL Brands®. Find out more at www.questproductsinc.com .

About Promus Equity Partners

Promus Equity Partners is a private equity firm affiliated with Promus Holdings, a Chicago-based multi-family office. Promus targets healthy lower-middle-market companies with a strong value proposition and outstanding growth prospects. Promus team members are proven investors with wide-ranging experience over numerous economic cycles in a variety of industries. For more information about Promus Equity Partners, contact Steve Brown at [email protected] or Sarah Wuellner at [email protected].

