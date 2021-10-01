QuestionPro named as a 2021 Technology Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix for Voice of the Customer (VoC) Platform, 2021

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named QuestionPro as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Voice of the Customer (VoC) platform market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global VoC market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading VoC vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

Driven by the impact of Covid-19 on the global economy, along with major industries, is facing significant challenges and negative growth. Despite the economic recession, technology investments are expected to rise from the year 2021 onwards, driven mainly by the pent-up demand in addition to the eventual economic recovery of the key markets across the geographical regions. Due to the growing digital transformation and customer-centric approach across banking, financial services, insurance, e-commerce, and other sectors, a robust personalized customer experience strategy is considered amongst the most essential to meet ever-growing customer expectations, improve brand loyalty, and win over the competition. With the growing popularity of personalized customer experience strategies across industry sectors, the VoC market is expected to find significant adoption across a variety of industry sectors.

The voice of the customer (VoC) platform's key value proposition of capturing omnichannel customer feedback/experience data, assessing customer feedback, closing the loop, and continuously monitoring internal and external datapoints to improve products and services, reduce churn, enhance customer lifetime value, and increase customer acquisition and retention are driving the market growth across the geographic market and industry segments. Owing to the rising competition and exponential growth opportunities, several new vendors are emerging with innovative technology offerings. Leading VoC vendors are making significant investments in improving AI and machine learning capabilities to support a wide range of marketing and CX use cases and leveraging automation and advanced analytics to improve the overall campaign performance and effectiveness.

QuestionPro is a provider of online survey software with specialization in market research software, offline survey software apps, and online questionnaire software. The company is positioned amongst the leading VoC platform vendors in the SPARK Matrix: Voice of the Customer (VoC) Platform, 2021. QuestionPro's Customer Experience Management Platform enables organizations to capture customer experience data, uncover and visualize the impact of loopholes across the customer journey and optimize the services as well as the experiences accordingly. The platform offers comprehensive capabilities, including NPS+, full-featured communities, push metrics, text and sentiment analysis, enterprise survey workflow, advanced survey tools, dashboard sharing, omnichannel deployment, and closed-loop feedback.

"QuestionPro's enterprise-scale VoC solution and its focus towards offering an all-in-one VoC Toolbox meets the requirements of market research, customer experience, user experience, and employee experience as well as help organizations understand and manage their branding, and drive innovation across the customer services and products. The company continues to invest significantly in various key areas including text and sentiment analysis, and ticking system to better assess root cause, and churn with less survey, said Priyanka Panhale, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions." QuestionPro delivers a strong technology value proposition with its superior platform architecture and key technology differentiators, including NPS+, full-featured community software, support for self-service management, workflows, suits of additional tools including polls, live polls/quizzes, and web forms. The company with its robust product strategy and roadmap, comprehensive functional capabilities and strong customer value proposition, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, and has been positioned as the technology leader Priyanka further adds."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be included among the top VoC platforms in such a competitive and growing industry. The QuestionPro CX platform allows brands to connect with their customers and understand customers' needs to design an exceptional customer experience. QuestionPro CX is not a tool, but rather a full-fledged solution incorporating services that empower you to create strategies and boost customer loyalty. We are very happy to offer insights and solutions that companies didn't even know they needed." said Ken Peterson, President of QuestionPro CX.

Additional Resources:

For more information about QuestionPro CX visit here

Complimentary Download, "SPARK Matrix: Voice of the Customer (VoC) Platform, 2021" here .

About QuestionPro:

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. From free consumer accounts to robust enterprise-level research, we offer tools for the creation, distribution, and analysis of surveys. We also offer platforms for polling, mobile research and data visualization. Fortune 100 companies rely on us to help unlock insights about customers, employees and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Mexico, Germany, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24/7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts

John Williams

Scoville PR for QuestionPro

206.660.5503

[email protected]

Riya Mehar

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

[email protected]

+91 90968 37104

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions