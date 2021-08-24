Quick Fix Star Tia Mowery, New York Times Best Selling Author Kelle Hampton and Parenting & Youth Development Expert Dr. Deborah Gilboa Join Pearle Vision's "Eyes On The Prize" Social Media Web-Series

Doug Zarkin, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Pearle Vision says "Pearle Vision wanted to invest in providing a forum for parents to come together to discuss what is anything but a normal back-to-school season. After a year of remote learning student's eyes were put to the test with increased screen time and the possibility that their annual eye-exam was missed. According to the American Optometric Association, One in four children in the U.S. have undetected vision problems which could impair learning. Experts believe that approximately 80 percent of learning comes through a child's eyes. So, the importance of an annual eye exam is truly a pathway to unlock a child's potential."

Part 1 of the web-series will be live on Instagram on September 9 th , 2021, at 5pm EST with Dr. Gilboa talking to Kelle Hampton . Access to the live event can be found on either Dr. Gilboa (@askdrg) or Kelle Hampton's (@etst) Instagram accounts

Part 2 of the web-series will be live on Instagram on September 14 th 2021, at 5pm EST with Dr. Gilboa talking to Tia Mowry . Access to the live event can be found on either Dr. Gilboa (@askdrg) or Tia Mowry's Instagram accounts (@TiaMowry).

Kelle Hampton says "I'm thrilled to partner with Pearle Vision to help support moms as we navigate the complex challenges of returning to school during a pandemic and after a collective stressful year. We're all needing community right now and I'm happy to be part of a space supporting moms as they meet their child's needs this year, from important eye exams to hugs."

Dr. Deborah Gilboa says "Resilience is the ability to navigate change while being (or raising) the kind of person we can admire. The changes we face this fall in particular bring a host of worries about our children - for their mental health, their physical wellbeing, and their academic success. The good news is that you don't have to handle these concerns alone. Joining Pearle Vision on their "Eyes On The Prize" web-series I believe will offer parents more support to help them create a plan for themselves and with their children to navigate this new normal just a little easier."

"Mental and physical health is something I have long been passionate about. With my son's recent diagnosis of vision acuity issues, joining Pearle Vision's "Eyes On The Prize" web-series is a fantastic opportunity to openly discuss the challenges today's parents are facing head on as we head into the heart of the fall 2021 school year. They say it takes a village, and I'm proud to lend my voice and experiences to the discussion" says Tia Mowry.

Available for Interviews and slated to participate in the social media initiative are:

Tia is known for starring in the iconic sitcom Sister, Sister, and currently stars in Netflix's NAACP Image Award-winning series Family Reunion. She has published several books, and her second cookbook, The Quick Fix Kitchen, will be released on September 28th. She hosts her own YouTube channel, Tia Mowry's Quick Fix, with weekly videos that help viewers solve life's little dilemmas fast. It is Kin Community's fastest growing channel to date. Tia has a devoted and strong social media presence of over 21 million followers.

Deborah Gilboa, MD, (aka "Dr. G") works with families, educators, executives, and businesses to identify the mindset and strategies to turn stress to an advantage. She is a leading media personality seen regularly on TODAY, Good Morning America and is the Resilience Expert for The Doctors. She is also featured frequently in The Washington Post, The New York Times, Huffington Post, and countless other digital and print outlets. Dr. G is board certified attending family physician and is fluent in American Sign Language. She lives in Pittsburgh with her four boys.

Kelle is the New York Times Best-selling author of Bloom and writes about parenting and celebration on her blog Enjoying the Small Things. Kelle has also created several online courses and guides which have served thousands of students and readers. She's Vice President of the non-profit Ruby's Rainbow. Kelle has contributed to Parents, Parenting, The Today Show, Good Housekeeping, NPR's All Things Considered and Magnolia Journal.

Doug Zarkin Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer for Pearle Vision holds an impressive array of honors for his marketing and brand building work including an ANA Genius Award, Brandweek's Constellation Award, a Silver Clio Award, and multiple Effie Awards. He was recently named a Retail Innovator Award Winner and was recognized by his peers as Top 40 Over 40 and twice recognized as Innovative Marketer of The Year by The CMO Club. His work at Pearle Vision is currently the subject of a Harvard Business School case study on brand rejuvenation. He's also a recognized retail and brand marketing expert with multiple appearances on all the major broadcast networks and business publications to his credit and is available to speak on the latest Pearle Vision campaign.

ABOUT PEARLE VISION

Pearle Vision was founded in 1961 by Dr. Stanley Pearle, who began the concept of one-stop, total eyecare with the opening of the Pearle Vision Center in Savannah, Ga. Dr. Pearle combined complete eye exams with an extensive selection of eyewear. In 1981, Pearle Vision began offering franchise opportunities to select doctors and opticians. Today, with more than 550 EyeCare Centers located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, Pearle Vision is built around a doctor-centered business model with a primary focus to deliver genuine eye care to patients and become the neighborhood trusted source for all their eye care and eye wear needs. Pearle Vision is owned by Luxottica, a leader in premium fashion, luxury, and sports eyewear. For more information, visit PearleVision.com. And, to learn more about the Pearle Vision franchise opportunity, visit ownapearlevision.com or call 1-800-PEARLE-1.

