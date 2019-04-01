Quick Mount PV Expands With First East Coast Facility

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Mount PV , the leading American manufacturer of watertight solar roof mounting and racking systems, is expanding with a new facility on the East Coast. The company's new 10,000-square-foot South Florida Warehouse and Training Center in Pompano Beach will supply the fast-growing Florida solar market and host installer trainings for the region. Quick Mount PV manufactures a full range of solar mounting and racking systems for all roof types with the highest rated waterproofing at their California manufacturing facility. Florida is the fastest growing solar market in the country with solar job growth of 20% in 2018 and the state now ranks second in the nation in solar jobs, according to The Solar Foundation's National Solar Jobs Census .

"Quick Mount PV has been selling and supplying the east coast market since our founding, so we're excited to be expanding our facility footprint to the East Coast and South Florida for the first time. The Florida solar market is one of the fastest growing in the country, so locating there for our customers was a natural fit," said Yann Brandt, Quick Mount PV's President. "Taking soft costs out of our products is important to us, and with our new facility, we are able to take expensive logistics costs out of our supply chain for customers in Florida and the entire East Coast."

The new South Florida Warehouse and Training Center will host trainings on the installation of the Quick Mount's industry-leading advanced solar mounting and racking systems. The trainings along with Quick Mount's Elevated Water Seal Technology® have allowed the company to install over fourteen million roof attachments over ten-plus years with zero leaks--critical in heavy rain regions including Florida. Quick Mount PV has trained thousands of solar professionals in the classroom, in the field, and through its online webinars and video tutorials.

About Quick Mount PV

Quick Mount PV manufactures code-compliant, best-in-class solar mounting and racking systems for installing solar electric systems on residential and commercial rooftops at industry leading prices. Founded in 2006, Quick Mount PV is committed to sustainable business practices, ongoing industry training and education, and manufacturing the highest-quality solar roof mounts and racking systems in the solar industry. For more information, visit quickmountpv.com.

SOURCE Quick Mount PV

Related Links

https://quickmountpv.com

