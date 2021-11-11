Quick Service Restaurants Market size to increase by USD 119.20 Bn| Technavio's Research Insights highlight Innovations in Packaging and Serving of Food as a Key Trend

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and how they will impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The global quick service restaurants market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several global and regional players. American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick-fil-A Inc., Doctors Associates LLC, Dominos Pizza Inc., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Starbucks Coffee Company, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc. are some of the dominant vendors featured in the report.

The dominant vendors in the market are competing in terms of brand name, new product innovations in their menus, and pricing. The market is also witnessing the entry of several new players, which is expected to intensify the competition over the forecast period.

Some vendors are focusing on forming new alliances and setting up new plants and outlets across geographies to expand their presence. For instance, in October 2020, Inspire Brands Inc. acquired Dunkin Brand to bring together a family of complementary, highly differentiated brands.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the quick service restaurants market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region currently holds 43% of the global market share and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

The report also offers a detailed analysis of the growth of the market across Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. In addition, countries such as the US, China, Japan, the UK, and Canada are expected to emerge as prominent markets for quick service restaurants during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The report identifies the innovations in packaging and serving of food as the major trend influencing the quick service restaurants market. To generate interest and curiosity in the minds of consumers, vendors in the market are considering the use of innovative packaging techniques. Innovative packaging solutions such as biodegradable packaging, compostable packaging, and custom packaging according to the shape and size of the product are being adopted to attract consumer interest. This ongoing trend is expected to generate higher demand for fast food, thereby supporting the growth of the market.

However, fluctuations in raw material prices will pose a challenge to the growth of market players. Irregular climatic changes often result in sudden spikes in the price of food commodities and raw materials such as sugar and dairy. This affects the productivity and profit margins of restaurants, which is impeding the market growth.

Quick Service Restaurants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 119.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.87 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick-fil-A Inc., Doctors Associates LLC, Dominos Pizza Inc., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Starbucks Coffee Company, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

