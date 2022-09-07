Quicklly Brings Same-day Delivery to Texas, Drops South Asian Groceries at the Doorsteps of Longhorns and Austinites

The Digital Marketplace Takes Over Bat City, Will Partner With Dana Bazaar and Other Local Vendors

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicklly , the nation's largest marketplace for Indian/South Asian groceries, tiffins, meal kits and fully-prepared restaurant dishes has now expanded its Texas impact with same-day delivery of groceries from local vendors like Dana Bazaar. Already, the platform offers nationwide delivery for meal kits and Indian staples, in addition to same-day delivery in Chicago, the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City/Northern New Jersey. With Austin joining the list, the platform is continuing its mission to bring authentic and delicious South Asian food to consumers throughout America.

"We're excited to announce Austin as a Quicklly same-day delivery city," said Keval Raj, co-founder of Quicklly. "As the community rapidly grows in population and diversity, Austin is an incredible partner as we continue to bring Americans new ways to experience Indian food."

To facilitate growth of same-day grocery delivery, while also uplifting and empowering local South Asian community members, Quicklly partners with local vendors to ensure high-quality, authentic goods are being delivered to each customer. To kick off the Austin market, Quicklly has partnered with Dana Bazaar, an Indian supermarket located in the Avery Ranch Plaza. As it continues to grow its Austin network, Quicklly plans to announce additional partnerships with local vendors.

"Local partnerships are essential as we continue to expand our reach," said Hanish Pahwa, co-founder of Quicklly. "By connecting the Austin community with local South Asian businesses, we're not only able to ensure that groceries are fresh and products are delivered in the most efficient manner possible, but we're also able to drive further success for local business owners and grow their audience to a city-wide spread."

In addition to same-day delivery, Austin customers ordering from the digital Dana Bazaar storefront on Quicklly can pick up their orders curbside.

The company will also expand its same-day delivery service to additional cities, including Seattle next month and Los Angeles shortly after. In addition to ordering on Quicklly.com, Austinites can also visit the Quicklly storefront on Instacart.

To learn more about Quicklly, its initiatives and offerings, visit www.quicklly.com.

About Quicklly

Quicklly is the nation's most comprehensive, one-stop marketplace for Indian/South Asian groceries, tiffins, meal kits and fully prepared restaurant dishes, offering everything needed to enjoy authentic South Asian and Indian cuisine in one place. Founded in 2017, Quicklly has made waves as a true industry disruptor, with rapid revenue growth year-over-year. From H1 of 2021 to H1 of 2022, Quicklly doubled its revenue and experienced an 85% increase in orders and 44% increase in users. The digital marketplace has been aggressive with constant new launches and partnerships, including partnerships with Instacart and Shef, nationwide delivery of iconic products like Mithaas sweets and Alphonso mangoes, and brand initiatives such as Quicklly Go and a brand ambassador program. To date, Quicklly partners with nearly 300 independent local businesses across greater Chicago, New York, New Jersey, the San Francisco Bay Area, Austin and nationwide. Learn more at https://www.quicklly.com or visit the platform's storefront on Instacart . The Quicklly app is available for download via iOS or Android at https://quicklly.page.link/quickllyapp .

