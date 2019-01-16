QuickLogic Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, has scheduled a conference call to discuss the company's fourth quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

QuickLogic will issue a press release reporting the results at approximately 1:00 p.m. PST / 4:00 p.m. EST on February 13, 2019. The dial-in number for the live audio call is (877) 377-7094 and international participants should dial (253) 237-1177. The conference code is 6347109. The conference call will be webcast at QuickLogic's IR Site Events Page and the webcast will be available for 12 months. A recording will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until Wednesday, February 20, 2019. To access the recording, please dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and enter the passcode 6347109.

About QuickLogic: (NASDAQ: QUIK)

QuickLogic develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include an embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from SensiML completes the 'full stack' end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across the multitude of mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT applications. For more information, visit http://www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

