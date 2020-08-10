QuickLogic CEO to Moderate Panel on COVID-19 Screening Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic, has been invited by ACG Silicon Valley (The Association for Corporate Growth in Silicon Valley) to moderate a panel discussion. The discussion is entitled "COVID-19 AI Screening Solutions – Protecting Those At-Risk During the Pandemic."

Brian Faith of QuickLogic will be joined by Bryan Wisk, CIO of Asymmetric Return Capital, LLC, Mark Treat, Chief Strategy Officer at Upward Health, Chris Rogers, CEO of SensiML Corporation, Mike Ward, CEO of Linear ASICs Inc., Mark Litecky, CRO of SkyWater and Dr. Ali Imran, Founder of AI4LYF, LLC.

Please join our diverse panel as we explore the insights of this topical research. Real lives, perhaps those of your own family and friends, may depend on us getting the answers right.

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Time: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., Pacific Time

Register: http://acgsv.org/event/covid-19-ai-screening-solutions/

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre- processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and http://www.quicklogic.com/blog.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.quicklogic.com

