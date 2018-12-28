QuickLogic Increases Revolving Line of Credit to $15 Million

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, display bridge, programmable logic solutions and Endpoint AI solutions, amended its Loan and Security Agreement with Heritage Bank of Commerce on December 21, 2018. The amendment increased the revolving line of credit from $9 million to $15 million.

"This increased facility provides us with more liquidity and flexibility in working capital. It also gives QuickLogic greater ability to execute on its expanding strategic initiatives, including the company's newly announced QuickAI platform and evolving intellectual property roadmaps," stated Sue Cheung, QuickLogic's Chief Financial Officer.

The increased credit facility will be used by QuickLogic for general corporate purposes, including working capital. The credit agreement runs through September 28, 2020. Terms and Conditions can be found in the Form 8-K to be filed by QuickLogic with the SEC on December 28, 2018.

