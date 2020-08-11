QuickLogic Joins CHIPS Alliance to Expand Open Source FPGA Efforts

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it has joined the CHIPS Alliance, the leading consortium advancing common and open hardware for interfaces, processors and systems.

"Over the past few years, the electronics industry has seen a big shift toward open source hardware and software, and we're proud to be one of the companies at the forefront of that movement," said Brian Faith, president and CEO at QuickLogic. "We have already been working closely with several CHIPS Alliance members to make FPGA tools and devices more accessible, and we look forward to continuing these efforts as an official member of the organization."

QuickLogic recently announced the QuickLogic Open Reconfigurable Computing (QORC) initiative to broaden access to open FPGA technology for embedded systems developers. QuickLogic's initial open source development tools, developed in collaboration with CHIPS Alliance members Google and Antmicro, include complete support for QuickLogic's EOS S3 low power voice and sensor processing MCU with an integrated embedded FPGA (eFPGA), and its PolarPro 3E FPGA family.

Additionally, QuickLogic and Antmicro launched the first fully open source ArmⓇ CortexⓇ M4 MCU + eFPGA SoC dev kit, QuickFeather™ . Antmicro added support for the QuickFeather dev kit into the Zephyr Real Time Operating System (RTOS), as well as in its open source Renode simulation framework. This small form factor development board is ideal for low-power machine learning (ML) capable IoT devices.

"The CHIPS Alliance is continuing to focus on expanding its member base with organizations from a diverse set of industries," said Dr. Zvonimir Bandić, chairman of the CHIPS Alliance. "QuickLogic, a leader in open source eFPGA IP and FPGA tooling, will help us drive innovation in the FPGA sector and further our mission to remove barriers for open hardware design."

QuickLogic's Brian Faith will present "Open Source FPGA Tooling, Our Journey from Resistance to Adoption" at the CHIPS Alliance Workshop, being held virtually on Thursday, September 17.

To see the full CHIPS Alliance Workshop schedule and to register for the event, please visit: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/chips-alliance-workshop/program/schedule/ .

About the CHIPS Alliance

The CHIPS Alliance is an organization which develops and hosts high-quality, open source hardware code (IP cores), interconnect IP (physical and logical protocols), and open source software development tools for design, verification, and more. The main aim is to provide a barrier-free collaborative environment, to lower the cost of developing IP and tools for hardware development. The CHIPS Alliance is hosted by the Linux Foundation. For more information, visit chipsalliance.org.

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation was founded in 2000 and has since become the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Today, the Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and its projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on employing best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, visit linuxfoundation.org.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre- processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and http://www.quicklogic.com/blog.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.quicklogic.com

