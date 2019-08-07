QuickLogic Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Recent Highlights

Completed fully subscribed public offering of common stock, raising approximately $8.3 million in net proceeds

in net proceeds QuickLogic EOS S3 voice and sensor processing platform to power Infineon "IAS" security IoT reference design

SensiML and Neurosense announced a strategic partnership for highly integrated Intelligent Edge technology platform

SensiML Analytics Toolkit upgraded for Industrial IoT predictive maintenance applications

Appointed Donald Alexander as Vice President of Worldwide Sales

Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $2.1 million, which was within the revised guidance range of $2.0 to $2.4 million provided in the Company's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 18, 2019. Second quarter 2019 revenue compares with revenue of $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2019, and $3.1 million in the second quarter 2018.

Sales of new products in the second quarter of 2019 were $0.7 million, compared with $0.7 million of the first quarter of 2019 and $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decline from the same period a year ago was primarily due to a significant decrease in connectivity and display bridge sales that were not offset by increased revenue from strategic new product sales. Mature product revenue was $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2019, and $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Second quarter 2019 GAAP gross margin was 49.0%, compared with 62.0% in the first quarter of 2019, and 49.0% in the second quarter of 2018.

Second quarter 2019 non-GAAP gross margin was 49.8%, compared with 62.8% in the first quarter of 2019 and 50.1% in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in gross margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to the lower shipment of mature product revenue and lower absorption of our manufacturing fixed costs.

Second quarter 2019 GAAP operating expenses were $5.6 million, compared with $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2019, and $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase compared with the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to the acquisition of SensiML Corporation, which was completed in January 2019.

Second quarter 2019 non-GAAP operating expenses were $4.8 million, compared with $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, and $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Second quarter 2019 GAAP net loss was $4.6 million, or $0.05 per share, compared with $3.5 million, or $0.04 per share, in the first quarter of 2019, and $3.5 million, or $0.04 per share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Second quarter 2019 non-GAAP net loss was $3.8 million, or $0.04 per share, compared with $2.5 million, or $0.03 per share, in the first quarter of 2019, and $3.0 million, or $0.04 per share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Please see the language included in the section below titled Non-GAAP Financial Measures for an explanation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

QuickLogic will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results and outlook at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time today, August 7, 2019. The conference call will be webcast at QuickLogic's IR Site Events Page. To join the live conference, you may dial 888-204-4368 and international participants should dial 323-994-2082 by 4:50 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. A recording of the call will be available starting approximately one hour after completion of the call. To access the recording, please call (412) 317-6671 and reference the passcode 4345466. The call recording will be archived until Wednesday, August 14, 2019, and the webcast will be available for 12 months on the Company's website.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include an embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across the multitude of mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT applications. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

QuickLogic uses its website (www.quicklogic.com), the company blog(https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/), corporate Twitter account (@QuickLogic_Corp), Facebook page(https://www.facebook.com/QuickLogic), and LinkedIn page(https://www.linkedin.com/company/13512/) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and QuickLogic may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

QuickLogic reports financial information in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or U.S. GAAP, but believes that non-GAAP financial measures are helpful in evaluating its operating results and comparing its performance to comparable companies. Accordingly, the Company excludes charges related to stock-based compensation, restructuring, the effect of the write-off of long-lived assets and the tax effect on other comprehensive income in calculating non-GAAP (i) income (loss) from operations, (ii) net income (loss), (iii) net income (loss) per share, and (iv) gross margin percentage. The Company provides this non-GAAP information to enable investors to evaluate its operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and to provide consistency and comparability with similar companies in the Company's industry.

Management uses the non-GAAP measures, which exclude gains, losses and other charges that are considered by management to be outside of the Company's core operating results, internally to evaluate its operating performance against results in prior periods and its operating plans and forecasts. In addition, the non-GAAP measures are used to plan for the Company's future periods, and serve as a basis for the allocation of the Company's resources, management of operations and the measurement of profit-dependent cash and equity compensation paid to employees and executive officers.

Investors should note, however, that the non-GAAP financial measures used by QuickLogic may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies. QuickLogic does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures alone or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial statements portion of this press release. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: delays in the market acceptance of the Company's new products; the ability to convert design opportunities into customer revenue; our ability to replace revenue from end-of-life products; the level and timing of customer design activity; the market acceptance of our customers' products; the risk that new orders may not result in future revenue; our ability to introduce and produce new products based on advanced wafer technology on a timely basis; our ability to adequately market the low power, competitive pricing and short time-to-market of our new products; intense competition, including the introduction of new products by competitors; our ability to hire and retain qualified personnel; our ability to capitalize on synergies with our newly acquired subsidiary SensiML Corporation; changes in product demand or supply; capacity constraints; general economic conditions; political events, international trade disputes, war, terrorism, natural disasters, public health issues, and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, the Company's products; and changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities. These and other potential factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are described in more detail in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company's prior press releases, which are available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.quicklogic.com/and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is August 7, 2019, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

ArcticLink, QuickLogic and the QuickLogic logo are registered trademarks and EOS and ArcticPro are trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30, 2019



July 1, 2018



March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



July 1, 2018

Revenue

$ 2,087



$ 3,122



$ 3,194



$ 5,281



$ 5,886

Cost of revenue



1,065





1,592





1,215





2,280





2,967

Gross profit



1,022





1,530





1,979





3,001





2,919

Operating expenses:







































Research and development



3,215





2,366





3,242





6,457





5,065

Selling, general and administrative



2,340





2,610





2,446





4,786





5,171

Total operating expense



5,555





4,976





5,688





11,243





10,236

Loss from operations



(4,533)





(3,446)





(3,709)





(8,242)





(7,317)

Interest expense



(124)





(32)





(83)





(207)





(56)

Interest and other income, net



50





23





48





98





9

Loss before income taxes



(4,607)





(3,455)





(3,744)





(8,351)





(7,364)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



27





29





(268)





(241)





90

Net loss

$ (4,634)



$ (3,484)



$ (3,476)



$ (8,110)



$ (7,454)

Net loss per share:







































Basic and Diluted

$ (0.05)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.09)



$ (0.09)

Weighted average shares:







































Basic and Diluted



99,226





85,753





96,824





98,032





83,176



QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (Unaudited)





June 30, 2019



December 30, 2018 (1)

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 28,051



$ 26,363

Restricted cash



100





100

Accounts receivable, net



1,519





2,209

Inventories



3,502





3,836

Other current assets



1,717





1,775

Total current assets



34,889





34,283

Property and equipment, net



1,110





1,449

Right of use assets



2,417





-

Intangible assets, net



1,082





-

Goodwill



282





-

Other assets



351





354

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 40,131



$ 36,086

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Revolving line of credit

$ 15,000



$ 15,000

Trade payables



1,632





1,488

Accrued liabilities



1,307





1,903

Current portion of capital lease obligations



777





316

Total current liabilities



18,716





18,707

Long-term liabilities:















Capital lease obligations, less current portion



1,553





108

Other long-term liabilities



-





16

Total liabilities



20,269





18,831

Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, par value



116





95

Additional paid-in capital



295,670





284,974

Accumulated deficit



(275,924)





(267,814)

Total stockholders' equity



19,862





17,255

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 40,131



$ 36,086



________________________

(1) Derived from the December 30, 2018 audited balance sheet included in the 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K of QuickLogic Corporation.

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATIONS OF US GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30, 2019



July 1, 2018



March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



July 1, 2018

US GAAP loss from operations

$ (4,533)



$ (3,446)



$ (3,709)



$ (8,242)



$ (7,317)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:







































Cost of revenue



18





35





26





44





69

Research and development



532





207





655





1,187





390

Selling, general and administrative



241





237





270





511





452

Adjustment for the write-off of equipment:







































Selling, general and administrative



2





—





—





2





5

Non-GAAP loss from operations

$ (3,740)



$ (2,967)



$ (2,758)



$ (6,498)



$ (6,401)

US GAAP net loss

$ (4,634)



$ (3,484)



$ (3,476)



$ (8,110)



$ (7,454)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:







































Cost of revenue



18





35





26





44





69

Research and development



532





207





655





1,187





390

Selling, general and administrative



241





237





270





511





452

Adjustment for the write-off of equipment:







































Selling, general and administrative



2





—





—





2





5

Non-GAAP net loss

$ (3,841)



$ (3,005)



$ (2,525)



$ (6,366)



$ (6,538)

US GAAP net loss per share

$ (0.05)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.09)



$ (0.09)

Adjustment for stock-based compensation



0.01



*





0.01





0.02





0.01

Non-GAAP net loss per share

$ (0.04)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.03)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.08)

US GAAP gross margin percentage



49.0 %



49.0 %



62.0 %



56.8 %



49.6 % Adjustment for stock-based compensation



0.8 %



1.1 %



0.8 %



0.9 %



1.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin percentage



49.8 %



50.1 %



62.8 %



57.7 %



50.8 %

* Figures were not considered for reconciliation due to the insignificant amount.

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (Unaudited)





Percentage of Revenue



Change in Revenue





Q2 2019



Q2 2018



Q1 2019



Q2 2018 to

Q2 2019



Q1 2019 to

Q2 2019

COMPOSITION OF REVENUE







































Revenue by product: (1)







































New products



34 %



51 %



22 %



(55) %



3 % Mature products



66 %



49 %



78 %



(11) %



(45) % Revenue by geography:







































Asia Pacific



26 %



44 %



45 %



(61) %



(62) % North America



51 %



47 %



36 %



(28) %



(8) % Europe



23 %



9 %



19 %



75 %



(19) %

_________________ (1) New products include all products manufactured on 180 nanometer or smaller semiconductor processes, eFPGA IP license, QuickAI and software revenues. Mature products include all products produced on semiconductor processes larger than 180 nanometer.

