QuickLogic to Show How Edge AI is Powering Next Generation Consumer Devices at CES 2020

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, will be showcasing how its products enable AI-based voice control for Endpoint IoT and hearable and wearable applications, including the proven and widely adopted EOS™ S3 Voice and Sensor Processing Platform.

Location: Venetian Tower, Suite 31-220 Dates: January 7th - 10th, 2020

Some of the many QuickLogic products, demos and displays to be shown include:

Always-On Voice - EOS S3 Voice and Sensor Processing Platform enables wake word listening capabilities with one-tenth the power consumption of other MCU-based devices for Amazon Alexa-compliant TWS Earbuds, consumer electronics, remote control, wearable and smartphone applications





Always-On Sound and Sensor Processing – In conjunction with the Infineon Integrated Alarm System, we will demonstrate emerging AI-enabled consumer IoT use cases





SensiML Analytics Toolkit - Provides an end-to-end AI development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm/firmware auto code generation and testing





Wide range of OEM products incorporating various QuickLogic devices

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable, Hearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, please visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

