QuicksortRx and ASHP Partner to Offer Pharmacy Supply Chain Solution

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuicksortRx, a health-system pharmacy technology company optimizing supply chains, and ASHP (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists) today announced a partnership to offer pharmacy professionals access to next-generation pharmaceutical software and analysis to help deliver optimal patient outcomes at the lowest possible costs. The collaboration is part of ASHP's focus on fostering science and technology-driven solutions that advance patient health and pharmacy practice.

ASHP represents nearly 58,000 pharmacy professionals in hospitals, health systems, ambulatory clinics, and other healthcare settings spanning the full spectrum of medication use. In this collaboration, ASHP will connect pharmacy professionals in health systems with a new, innovative solution that efficiently identifies cost savings for health-system pharmacy departments whose workplace depends on the complex pharmacy supply chain to deliver needed medications quickly to patients.

"Now more than ever, we need to harness innovative solutions that support pharmacy professionals to advance optimal patient outcomes while making healthcare more affordable," said ASHP's Vice President of Global Resource Development and Consulting Paul Bush, Pharm.D., MBA, BCPS, FASHP. "By collaborating with QuicksortRx and supporting our focus on innovations in pharmacy, ASHP is helping to get important technology and insights into the hands of pharmacy professionals to ensure patients have the medications they need while driving down costs."

QuicksortRx's platform was created at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) through a collaboration between pharmacists and developers in MUSC's Innovation Center. It has since been instrumental in helping some of the largest health systems in the United States reduce pharmacy spend by 3–5% across inpatient settings. The savings are achieved without the need for additional staff, and preserves the same high-quality medications and distribution systems health systems rely on today.

"With today's pressure on hospital finances, health systems cannot afford to continue without price transparency. Timely and clear direction in the volatile medication marketplace is essential to the sustainability of high-quality care for patients," said QuicksortRx CEO Jonathan Yantis.

"ASHP collaborates with pharmacy leaders and health systems operating at the highest levels. Continued guidance from ASHP and its membership will be invaluable as we continue to develop solutions that put hospitals first. We are thrilled to partner with ASHP's innovation and consulting teams who share our background and dedication to health systems," said Matt Hebbard, vice president of sales and accounts at QuicksortRx.

Through this partnership, QuicksortRx will offer ASHP members complimentary evaluations of their purchasing opportunities, including immediately realizable savings to support their pharmacy departments. To learn more, visit ASHP.org/QuicksortRx

About QuicksortRx:

QuicksortRx Inc. was founded by pharmacists and technologists from the Medical University of South Carolina who understand the potential in health-system supply chains and develop key solutions to unlock it. QuicksortRx software identifies medication savings in real-time without impacting operations, agreements, or staffing. For more information, visit QuicksortRx.com.

About ASHP:

ASHP represents pharmacists who serve as patient care providers in acute and ambulatory settings. The organization's nearly 58,000 members include pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians. For 79 years, ASHP has been at the forefront of efforts to improve medication use and enhance patient safety. For more information about the wide array of ASHP activities and the many ways in which pharmacists advance healthcare, visit ASHP's website, ashp.org, or its consumer website, SafeMedication.com.

