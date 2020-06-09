QuickStart Launches DataScienceAcademy.io, Data Science Workforce Readiness and Certification Training Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickStart, an award winning, IT skills workforce readiness and certification training provider launches DataScienceAcademy.io, a data science workforce readiness platform specifically designed for professionals who want to join the field of data science or achieve career growth in data science. The platform assesses people's skill sets with respect to basic, intermediate or advance data science skills and based on the data science competency gaps, it curates a personalized certification path that is tied to various data science jobs and roles. The team is committed to democratizing the industry and offering free data science training courses as a part of their launch.

DataScienceAcademy.io is a state-of-the-art data science workforce readiness platform. It is built on a proprietary learning methodology "QS Learn" that takes advantage of AI, adaptive learning, multi-modal delivery of courses with ongoing coaching to highly personalize the learning experience. The platform assesses each learner's competencies against their career objectives and intelligently creates data science learning paths unique to each student. This delivers higher engagement levels for individuals and better retention rate for organizations, allowing them to reach their IT related business goals.

"Investment in training and education should have a clear ROI. An individual career seeker's ROI is to either get a job or get promoted. A functional manager's ROI is investing in training for his/her team and the team's ability to achieve their business goals as a result of IT training dollars. This is exactly the problem we've solved. Hence, data science workforce readiness," says Ed Sattar, CEO QuickStart.

DataScienceAcademy.io is democratizing data science certification training by bleeding edge learning tools to meet the needs of myriad learning behaviors which include self-paced learning, virtual instructors, coaching, AI curated content, AI enabled virtual coaching, assessments, career pathing, collaborative learning, exposing learners with data science growth hacking techniques and data visualization techniques. The platform also creates a continuously evolving learning journey that keeps you updated on all the data science trends and certifications.

Visit www.datascienceacademy.io to learn more about the platform, and how it can benefit individuals and IT teams to achieve their data science career and organizational goals.

About QuickStart

QuickStart is an Austin based IT workforce readiness platform using AI and adaptive learning to meet career and IT goals and objectives. QuickStart is a Cisco, NetApp, ITIL, CompTIA, EC Council and Microsoft gold business partner. The organization uses its proprietary learning methodology and workforce readiness platform (CLIPP) to transform IT teams.

