Quidax becomes the First African Crypto Exchange to be Listed on CoinMarketCap

LEKKI, Nigeria, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week Africa founded cryptocurrency exchange, Quidax, announced that its crypto markets had been listed on CoinMarketCap, the world's most-referenced price-tracking website for crypto assets in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency ecosystem.

With this announcement, Quidax is the first fully African owned crypto exchange to be listed on CoinMarketCap. This listing represents a milestone for crypto in Africa.

In an email, to its customers, Quidax has stated that Blockchain is all about transparency, and we wanted to bring a little more of that into Quidax. So listing Quidax on CoinMarketCap is a great way for everyone to get reliable information on our offerings and also highlights the importance of Africa to the crypto ecosystem.

Speaking on the listing, Uzo Awili, Quidax co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) "This is a proud moment for us as it allows us to provide reliable information on our crypto markets to the millions of people that rely on Coinmarket's data."

Founded in May 2013 by Brandon Chez CoinMarketCap is one of the most trusted sources of cryptocurrencies. CMC as it is often called is commonly cited by CNBC, Bloomberg, and other major news outlets. Its data is also used by the U.S. government and several other governments.

Quidax is an African-founded cryptocurrency exchange that makes it easy for anyone to buy, sell, store, and transfer cryptocurrencies.

In January Quidax announced a brand refresh along with the launch of a simpler and easier to use crypto app available on both the play store and app store. Since its launch in 2018, the exchange has achieved significant milestones including over $3.2 billion in transactions in less than 3 years of operation.

Last month Quidax announced that it would be partnering with AltSchool Africa. The partnership covers sponsoring 100 students this year to learn tech skills including software engineering and product management. As well as a paid internship with Quidax for the best graduates.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12908019

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Quidax