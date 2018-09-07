Quiddity Announces The First Completely Free Middle-Market Deal Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Quiddity Group, Inc announced the first completely free deal platform catering to the middle market. Quiddity's DealHome allows buyers to enter specific criteria and get company matches sent directly to their inbox, without having to dig through individual deals. For sellers and intermediaries, Quiddity uses machine learning to find hundreds of potential buyers and can put sellers in touch, completely free of charge and with less than 5 minutes of work.

"Buyers, sellers, and intermediaries aren't stupid. They are realizing that it shouldn't cost thousands of dollars and hours of their day to find transaction partners. You wouldn't pay to see which businesses are listed on stock exchanges. Why should private markets be any different?" said Max Oltersdorf, Chief Executive Officer of Quiddity.

Quiddity currently has a database of over 1000 private equity firms across 27 industry groups that cater to businesses from $2m to over $1B in revenue. The platform has 700+ deals over $1m EBITDA listed, with more added daily.

The company was founded by Max Oltersdorf and Misha Ponizil, who jointly conceived the idea when Max shared his experiences working in private equity. They realized that, despite recent efforts by other platforms, there were still large inefficiencies to address.

"Over $1T worth of deals get done in the middle-market every year but it can cost a lot of money for those buyers and sellers to get connected," said Misha Ponizil, Chief Technology Officer of Quiddity. "With Quiddity, we're providing folks with another tool in their toolbox to cut out some of the expenses and grunt work."

Quiddity is currently offering all services for free to early adopters. Buyers and sellers can learn more and register at goquiddity.com.

Started in 2018 by Max Oltersdorf and Misha Ponizil, Quiddity is the first completely free deal platform catering to the middle market. Quiddity's mission is to cut the tedium and hassle out of middle-market M&A. Spend less time sourcing and vetting opportunities and more time having meaningful conversations. We are based in Brooklyn, New York and power transactions nationwide. Learn more at goquiddity.com

