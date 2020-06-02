Quil Announces Formation of Clinical Advisory Board

PHILADELPHIA, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quil, the digital health company helping consumers and their caregivers navigate their healthcare journeys, today announced the formation of their Clinical Advisory Board (CAB). This group of world class clinical leaders brings comprehensive healthcare expertise from the payor, provider, and employer market segments and will provide guidance to help support and shape continuing innovation at Quil.

"We are privileged to have the opportunity to work with this group of world-class experts on how to deliver personalized consumer engagement across all aspects of health and care," said Carina Edwards, MBA, Quil's Chief Executive Officer. "These thought-leaders bring tremendous understanding of evidence-based protocols, methodologies to improve health literacy and increase consumer engagement, as well as extensive experience working directly with consumers to improve their health across various market segments. We look forward to their contributions as Quil continues to advance our engagement platform for consumers and their caregivers everywhere."

Introducing the members of the Quil Clinical Advisory Board (in alphabetical order):

Tanya Benenson, MD

Dr. Tanya Benenson is the Chief Medical Officer and a Senior Vice President at Comcast NBCUniversal. She is a frequent speaker on healthcare transformation and scalable health solutions. Fifteen years ago, she moved from her Internal Medicine private practice into corporate medicine in an effort to transform the way leading employers approach a culture of health and wellbeing -- shifting from traditional healthcare to better health management. In her role, she oversees the strategic development of clinical initiatives, preventative health programs and public health preparedness and response, to support over a quarter of a million employees and their families.

Douglas Faller, MD, PhD

Dr. Douglas Vincent Faller is a physician, translational scientist and clinical investigator. He served as a professor at Harvard Medical School before moving to Boston University Medical Center to establish a Cancer Center, where he served as Director until 2015. He holds over 16 patents for inventions in biomedical and biophysical sciences. He is Executive Medical Director and Global Clinical Leader of multiple oncology programs at Takeda Pharmaceuticals. In addition, he has founded and/or had key involvement in a number of biotech companies and is a Founder and CSO of Phoenicia Biosciences as well as Founder and Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board and CSO of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Madelyn Fernstrom, PhD

Dr. Madelyn Fernstrom is a neuroscientist, clinician, health strategist, and NBC broadcast journalist. She is nationally known for the creation and implementation of scalable health initiatives supporting patients, providers, payors, and employers. Her work has focused on developing impactful platforms supporting the physical and emotional needs of the healthy, acutely or chronically ill, and aging populations, as well as the needs of those who care for them. She has published more than 100 original research articles and 3 books. In addition, she is the on-air NBC News Health Editor, and a contributor to several NBC News digital platforms. She serves as the Chief Health and Science Advisor for Quil.

Charles Getz, MD

Dr. Charles Getz is a Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Jefferson University and a member of Rothman Orthopedics Shoulder and Elbow Team. He is an internationally recognized expert in shoulder and elbow surgery with frequent invitations to lecture at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery (AAOS) annual meeting, the Orthopedic Learning Center, and many other national and international meetings. He has co-authored over 100 publications, including more than 40 peer-reviewed research articles. At Rothman Orthopedics, Getz is the lead physician of the quality committee, overseeing the development of the Rothman Quality program, which creates care pathways, participates in value-based medicine, and performs numerous quality improvement initiatives.

Theresa Z. Meadows, MS, RN

Theresa Meadows is a Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Cook Children's Health Care System in Fort Worth, Texas, an award-winning, not-for-profit, integrated pediatric health care system. For the past twenty years, she has led efforts to leverage information systems to improve processes, clinical quality, and efficiency. Her department has been recognized as one of the "Best Hospital IT Departments to Work" by Healthcare IT News. She has also served as the co-chair for the Health and Human Services Healthcare Cybersecurity Task Force, and she is an active member of the Children's Hospital Association CIO Council.

J. Peter Rubin, MD, MBA, FACS

Dr. J. Peter Rubin is Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery, the UPMC Endowed Professor of Plastic Surgery, Director of UPMC Wound Healing Services, and Professor of Bioengineering at the University of Pittsburgh. He is Founder and Director of the Life After Weight Loss Surgical Body Contouring Program at the University of Pittsburgh and serves as Co-Director of the Adipose Stem Cell Center at the University of Pittsburgh. He is currently a Director of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and Vice President for Finance and Treasurer of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). He is currently conducting clinical trials funded by the Department of Defense to assess new minimally invasive therapies to improve the lives of our wounded warriors.

Richard Snyder, MD

Dr. Richard Snyder is the Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, Facilitated Health Networks, at Independence Health Group (Independence). In this role, he leads the development of Independence's strategic relationships with physicians and health systems as well as innovative provider contracts to drive improvements in health care quality and costs. He serves on the board of directors for HealthShare Exchange of Southeastern Pennsylvania and is the past chair and continues to serve on the board of directors of the American Heart Association of Southeastern Pennsylvania. He also serves on several other boards and served on the Mayor's Task Force to Combat the Opioid Epidemic in Philadelphia.

Heidi Syropoulos, MD

Dr. Heidi Syropoulos, is a board certified internist and geriatrician. She is a well-known physician leader with strong experience in complex, chronic care management, working with clinicians and payors alike to maintain quality and cost measures. She has nearly 30 years of clinical practice experience which includes private practice and medical directorships in long-term care, including Veterans Affairs Director of Geriatric Primary Care, Clinical Faculty at the University of Miami, and lead physician for a Complex Care Management team for Medicare Advantage plans. She is the Medical Director for Medicare Advantage plans at Independence Blue Cross.

John Torres, MD

Dr. John Torres is a renowned emergency room physician with extensive international experience. He serves as an NBC News and MSNBC medical correspondent, reporting on a wide range of health-related issues across all of NBC's broadcast, cable and digital platforms. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force, including a tour of duty in Iraq in 2004 with the Air National Guard. He teaches NATO Special Forces a combination of tactical combat casualty care, combat simulations, and medical leadership. And as a pilot, he has led rescue missions to the South Pole and set up medical care units in the wake of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

Chris Vannello, BSN

Chris Vannello is the Senior Director of Quality Improvement at the Rothman Institute, the fourth largest orthopedic practice in the nation, where she is responsible for the development, implementation, and oversight of all clinical and quality programs. She also manages the episode of care management as it relates to alternative payment models, monitoring of outcomes, and the patient navigation process, while overseeing performance management of clinical activity. Chris has also co-authored several publications relating to orthopedic episode of care management and outcomes.

Riley Williams, MD

Dr. Riley J. Williams III is a Professor of Orthopedic Surgery and an Attending Orthopedic Surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery, Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City. He is also an innovator in the area of regenerative medicine and stem cell treatment for musculoskeletal disorders. Dr. Williams is the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of BICMD, an on-demand Orthopedic telemedicine platform. He is the Program Director for the HSS Sports Medicine Institute, the Director of the Institute for Cartilage Repair at the Hospital for Special Surgery, the Medical Director and Head Team Physician for the Brooklyn Nets (NBA) professional basketball team, and the New York Red Bulls (MLS) professional soccer team. He is also Team Physician for USA Basketball.

About Quil

Quil, the joint venture between Independence Health Group (Independence) and Comcast, is the digital health engagement platform that offers personalized and interactive health journeys to consumers and their caregivers. Quil is committed to educating and engaging consumers about their health as we believe the impact means better outcomes at a lower cost. Quil serves patients, members, and their caregivers and is partnered with healthcare providers and health plans nationally. We are headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with an additional office in New York City. Connect with Quil now. Follow Quil on Twitter and on LinkedIn .

