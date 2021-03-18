QuillBot's New Grammar Checker Uses Cutting-Edge AI to Perfect Your Writing

QuillBot's flagship paraphraser was the first of its kind to truly function as a full-sentence thesaurus. Users rave about the sleek interface and the wide variety of writing modes and features that make articulating even the most complex ideas a breeze for both English speakers and learners. The paraphrasing tool helps with everything from fixing an awkward email, making a meandering paragraph more to-the-point, to rewording cited facts to build an argument. It's also helpful when ideas feel difficult to capture. English language learners (ELLs) and newer writers benefit immensely from being able to see the options for changing a verb or clause within their written work to better reflect the tone and style of their ideas. Further, ELLs bolster their knowledge of the English language when they can see words, phrases, and idioms in context.

In the middle of 2020, the QuillBot summarizer was launched. It has since become a game changer for many users because it simplifies keeping up with news articles, long memos, and everything in between by identifying only the most important information. Students, bloggers, researchers, and even attorneys use the summarizer to find, compare, and contrast sources quickly and easily for both work and school projects. For those looking for inspiration or to bust writer's block, the summarizing tool helps jumpstart momentum and stave off common writing roadblocks. Many users, especially content creators, employ it to review their own work to ensure their main points are coming through in a clear and compelling way.

The grammar checker is the next step in QuillBot's vision of a one-stop-shop writing platform, helping users with all aspects of writing from source selection, language refinement, and now with editing for clarity and fluency. The grammar checker combines three functions into one robust tool to catch any errors in spelling, punctuation, and grammar. When writing assignments, autobiographies, etc. have been polished with content edits, they can then be run through QuillBot to catch every error, big or small, common or obscure. With one click, all grammar, spelling, and punctuation errors will be found and suggested edits will be shown or applied. This tool is especially helpful in identifying chronically misspelled words, grammatical errors, and misused words, so users grow as writers with each use. QuillBot's free online grammar check helps users avoid mistakes and polish written work, so that the ideas shine, instead of the typos.

As a young, hypergrowth startup, QuillBot raised $4.25M in seed funding in April 2020 led by GSV Ventures and Sierra Ventures, with participation from Service Provider Capital. The company's early success began with their flagship product, it's paraphraser, which quickly developed a huge following. The summarizer launch garnered even more momentum, and now that a wishlist item for their current users has been fulfilled, QuillBot shows no signs of slowing down. They have a citation generator on the horizon, as well as many more productivity-enhancing products in the pipeline for later in 2021, as they work toward their mission of making writing painless in the writing and research space.

QuillBot is the first and only all-in-one AI writing platform with tools to help users communicate their ideas, improve the clarity and fluidity of their writing, polish work with respect to both content and grammar, analyze writing for key points, compare and contrast reference materials, and more. The business was founded in 2017 by three computer science students, Rohan Gupta, Anil Jason, and David Silin, with the goal of making writing painless. QuillBot is powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology that utilizes natural language processing (NLP) to automatically review and refine written communication. Over 5 million people around the world use QuillBot each month to hone their writing skills and deliver a more compelling message.

