Quilters Grow Local Economies as They Travel

COCOA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1987, QTC has been the quilters bible to find quilt shops, shows, and retreats as they travel. Quilters grow local economies with their love to fabric purchase trips and viewing dazzling quilt artwork in quilt shows. It drives them, and the QTC guides them around North America bringing tourist dollars.

QuiltersTravelCompanion.com

Quilting is a $3.7 billion dollar a year industry. Few of the hobby industries bring in such a high amount of money into the economy as quilters. More quilters use QTC to find these shops and shows that anything else. Supporting and growing the industry helps grow local economies. Supporting your local quilt shows can have a large impact.

QuiltersTravelCompanion.com celebrates their impact on the economy by offering quilt guilds to list themselves and their quilt shows for free. Quilt shops can list themselves and any number of events for only $8/month to appear on the website. They are even allowing listings to appear on the entire QuiltingHub Network of almost 2 million page views a month for no additional cost.

Bruce Ruel who runs Paradise Quilting in Concord, NH with his wife Francine recommends everyone advertise with QuiltingHub. Bruce stated QuiltingHub is "the first directory business we have done anything with that has actually taken the initiative to help us." Bruce concluded with "We just wanted to tell you how much we appreciate it. We look forward to using QuiltingHub, promoting you, have having a good long healthy relationship."

Cities and towns looking to grow tourism should make sure their local quilt shops, quilt guilds, quilt shows, are quilt retreat facilities are listed on the continuously updated QuiltersTravelCompanion.com website. If not, ask them to do it now while these growth advertising rates last.

