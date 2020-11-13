Quilting through Covid: How Residents at Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care are Making their Mark

As part of Watercrest's signature Live Exhilarated™ programming, Watercrest Columbia residents formed a 'Quilting through Covid' group, to spread unity and joy. The group, led by Wellness Director Liz Swygert, meets twice weekly in a safely distanced environment to encourage social interaction, maintain resident well-being, and inspire residents to creatively express their feelings during this time.

"Quilts tell a unique story, and this is a historically significant story to tell," says Swygert, Wellness Director of Watercrest Columbia.

Watercrest Senior Living has a unique approach to healthy aging, focusing on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with seven facets of wholeness. These facets provide the Live Exhilarated™ program framework which focuses on celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

"Our quilting group provides residents with a sense of normalcy and an opportunity to create memories," says Renada Weathersbee, Community Program Director of Watercrest Columbia. "We realize how critical everyday activities are to our resident's mental health and the creation of this group unifies residents and encourages a sense of pride and accomplishment."

Watercrest Columbia is ideally located at 1951 Clemson Road in the capital city of Columbia, South Carolina. The neighboring area offers vibrant entertainment, dining, and a culturally rich heritage complete with historic sites and architectural beauty. For community information, call 803-771-7500.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For more information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Related Links

https://watercrestseniorliving.com

