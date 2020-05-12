Quincy Data Adds US Treasuries Data at Lowest Latency

OAKLAND, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quincy Data announced US Treasuries data has been added to its Quincy Extreme Data (QED) service. Quincy now sources on-the-run US Treasuries data at the Equinix Secaucus-NY2 data center. Quincy uses the McKay Brothers' microwave network to transport the data to Aurora, IL in under 4 milliseconds, the lowest latency available.

The QED service distributes data for the 2, 3, 5, 7, 10, and 30-year US Treasuries sourced from the leading cash Treasuries trading platform at the industry-leading futures exchange for US Treasuries.

Stephane Tyc, Quincy Data Co-founder: "Quincy serves the fixed income markets by providing traders and risk managers with the most up-to-date cash and futures pricing data. We are excited to interconnect the preeminent cash and derivative markets for US Treasuries."

Quincy's new US Treasuries data highlights the unrivaled value of combining premium exchange data with the lowest latency network.

Quincy Data's long-standing goal is to level the playing field for access to the best low latency market data. QED utilizes the microwave network of its sister company, McKay Brothers. Quincy and McKay are guided by the principle that markets function best when all participants can access the most up-to-date information. Quincy offers short-term subscriptions, a discount for small and emerging firms, and a single API globally. QED feed is available in twenty major trading centers globally at latencies unmatched by any competitor.

About Quincy Data

Quincy Data LLC, is the leading microwave distributor of extremely low latency market data. Its Quincy Extreme Data service offers an integrated and normalized feed of select financial market data sourced from multiple exchanges in the US, Europe and Asia. QED is available in exchange colocation centers in the US, the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, the UAE, India, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong. Quincy Data is dedicated to levelling the playing field for extreme low latency market data. For more information visit www.quincy-data.com

About McKay Brothers

McKay Brothers and affiliates design, build and operate telecom networks for latency sensitive traders and risk managers of banks, funds and trading firms. Since upending the market for low latency wireless connectivity between Chicago and NY in 2012, McKay has provided fair and equal access to its lowest latency services across the US, Europe and Asia. It has main offices in Oakland, Geneva and Paris. For more information visit www.mckay-brothers.com

