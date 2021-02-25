Quincy Data Named 2021 Best Overall Market Data Provider at TradingTech Insight Awards

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quincy Data was named "Best Overall Market Data Provider" at the 2021 TradingTech Insight Awards – Europe.

Bob Meade, co-founder of Quincy Data, stated, "As pandemic-related lockdowns occurred in major markets around the world, Quincy Data and McKay Brothers continued to innovate and introduce new services across our global footprint. We appreciate being recognized by the industry for our efforts to serve our clients."

Quincy Data is the industry-leading distributor of extremely low latency market data, utilizing the microwave networks of its sister company, McKay Brothers. Together they are leveling the playing field for access to the most up-to-date market data. Quincy Data distributes more market data from key exchanges globally than any wireless market data provider. The company offers discounts to small and emerging firms, short-term contracts, and a dedicated client service team.

During 2020, Quincy Data continued to improve its normalized market data feed, the Quincy Extreme Data (QED) service, by further lowering the latency from Illinois to New Jersey to ensure it remained the fastest available. On the critical London to Frankfurt route, QED extended its latency advantage over competitors. Quincy Data, working with Raft Technologies, launched the fastest commercial transatlantic market signals service between the US and Europe.

The Quincy Raw Data (QRD) service remained the industry leader in redistributing US equity market data in the native exchange formats. The Quincy Protected Data (QPD) service offers the same equity exchange data feeds as QRD, combining the lowest latency wireless with fiber to ensure reliability. Both QRD and QPD distribute the raw equity market feeds from one exchange on the NJ Equity Triangle to the data centers of the other two. In 2020, Quincy Data debuted the QRD service in the critical Aurora to Chicago futures trading corridor. McKay Brothers offers private bandwidth on all these routes.

Stephane Tyc, co-founder of Quincy Data, stated "We are constantly seeking to engineer services that provide the fastest highly reliable market data to our subscribers. We are proud to be presented with the TradingTech Insight Award again this year. We will continue to work with our clients to address their needs as they grow and adapt in the years ahead."

About Quincy Data, LLC

Quincy Data distributes more wireless financial market data globally than any provider. The Quincy Extreme Data service is an integrated and normalized feed of select market data sourced from financial exchanges globally and delivered at extremely low latency to twenty-one major trading centers in the US, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The Quincy Raw Data and Quincy Protected Data services offer equity data feeds in the native exchange format on the New Jersey Equity Triangle. QRD is the lowest latency market data service for the three largest US equity exchanges and between the two largest US futures exchange. QPD is faster, cheaper and more reliable than incumbent services. Learn more at www.quincy-data.com

About McKay Brothers, LLC

McKay Brothers is the acknowledged leader in providing low latency wireless networks for firms trading in financial markets. Many of the world's most sophisticated trading operations utilize the low latency microwave networks that McKay designs, engineers, builds and operates. McKay's global wireless footprint is unrivaled by any provider serving the electronic trading community. McKay opened long-haul microwave networks in the US in 2012, Europe in 2014, and Asia in 2016. The company operates metro networks between key financial exchanges in Illinois, New Jersey and the UK. Learn more at: www.mckay-brothers.com

