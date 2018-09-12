Quincy Media Selects LiveU Matrix for Real-time Content Contribution & Distribution

"We first heard about LiveU Matrix at NAB in Las Vegas. We realized very quickly how this technology, coupled with our LiveU transmission units, could fit nicely into our current workflow," Brady Dreasler, Director of Engineering at Quincy Media. "LiveU Matrix offers instant availability to a host of live content and gives us the flexibility to automatically scale based on usage."

"LiveU Matrix gives full visibility into all feeds available and puts the broadcaster in the driver's seat to manage and send content anywhere, without interruption or another piece of hardware," said Mike Savello, LiveU VP of Sales, Americas. "We're confident that LiveU Matrix will quickly become an invaluable tool for Quincy Media's stations maximizing their capabilities, while reducing production and distribution costs."

To get a demo of LiveU Matrix at NAB New York, stop by booth N607 this week. To learn more, visit http://get.liveu.tv/matrix/.

