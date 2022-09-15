Quinidine Sulfate Market Size to Grow by USD 427.29 mn, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The quinidine sulfate market has been segmented by disease type (malaria and arrhythmias) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increased funding for the development of anti-malarial medicines. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the quinidine sulfate market in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Quinidine Sulfate Market 2022-2026

The quinidine sulfate market size is expected to grow by USD 427.29 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The quinidine sulfate market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors in the global quinidine sulfate market are continuously undergoing mergers and acquisitions to broaden their product portfolios and strengthen their positions.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Bennet Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Buchler GmbH, Cipla Ltd., Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Lark Laboratories India Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, PRISM INDUSTRIES LTD., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., VIVAN Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Biophore India Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Inga Laboratories P. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, PMC Group Inc., PT Bio Farma, PT Sinkona Indonesia lestar, and Vital Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Bennet Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - The company offers quindine sulfate, namely Quinet.

The company offers quindine sulfate, namely Quinet. Cipla Ltd. - The company offers quinidine sulfate products in pharmaceutical ingredients.

The company offers quinidine sulfate products in pharmaceutical ingredients. Ipca Laboratories Ltd. - The company offers quinidine sulfate products such as qinarsol tablets and injections.

The company offers quinidine sulfate products such as qinarsol tablets and injections. Merck and Co. Inc. - The company offers quindine sulfate, namely Cinkona.

The company offers quindine sulfate, namely Cinkona. PRISM INDUSTRIES LTD. - The company offers quinidine sulfate products such as queenolar 150, 300, and 600.

Market Dynamics

The growing incidence of malaria is driving the quinidine sulfate market growth. However, factors such as the emergence of insecticide-resistant vectors may challenge the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Quinidine Sulfate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 427.29 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bennet Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Buchler GmbH, Cipla Ltd., Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Lark Laboratories India Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, PRISM INDUSTRIES LTD., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., VIVAN Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Biophore India Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Inga Laboratories P. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, PMC Group Inc., PT Bio Farma, PT Sinkona Indonesia lestar, and Vital Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

