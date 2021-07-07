Quinn Residences Enhances Executive Leadership Team

Quinn is a leader in the build-to-rent housing sector with a mission of developing the modern home for the modern renter. The Company's existing portfolio consists of more than 1,000 homes in seven markets across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Quinn's strategy centers around developing upscale single-family home communities that enable residents to live a convenient and maintenance-free lifestyle by incorporating amenities including lawn care, community gathering spaces, and additional services. Quinn expects to double its portfolio in 2022.

"The incredible progress that Quinn has made since its founding is a testament to the thoughtfulness, creativity, and commitment demonstrated by Richard and the team he has assembled, and there is no better person to lead the Company as it continues to evolve," said Michael Simanovsky, Founder and Managing Partner of Conversant Capital and Chairman of the Board of Quinn. "Today's appointments, coupled with the sizable investment that we led in the Company earlier this year, ensure Quinn has the strategic, management, and financial resources to fully capitalize on its incredible growth opportunities."

"I am extremely proud of all that we have accomplished at Quinn, including establishing ourselves at the forefront of the build-to-rent sector and delivering the highest standard of service to our growing community of residents," said Ross. "It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to serve as the Company's CEO. I could not be more confident about our trajectory as interest in high-quality, resident-centric rental housing is increasing across the country and especially in the attractive markets we focus on throughout the Southeast. James will play an integral role in that growth, as his depth of real estate and financial expertise will bring a new level of sophistication and analytical capabilities to our team as we execute our strategy."

"The single-family rental market, and the build-to-rent sector in particular, has reached an inflection point as residents, municipalities, and other stakeholders have all come to recognize the demographically-driven demand it is meeting and the value it provides," said Howley. "Quinn is well-positioned to lead the market in the Southeast. I look forward to working closely with Richard and the world-class team here at Quinn to ensure we are pursuing the most compelling growth and development opportunities that enable us to bring our high-quality offering to more residents and communities."

About Richard Ross

With over three decades of real estate experience, Richard Ross combines strategic, operational, and financial expertise. Ross formerly held the position of Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer for Branch Properties, a grocery-anchored shopping center real estate company focused on the Southeastern US, as well as Chief Financial Officer and later Chief Executive Officer of Trade Street Residential, Inc., a publicly traded multi-family REIT also focused on the Southeastern US market. Mr. Ross currently serves as an independent director of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE: CDR) and is a certified Public Accountant in Florida and Georgia.

About James Howley

James Howley joins Quinn from QTS Realty Trust, a data center REIT, where he served as a Director of Strategic Planning and Investments. In this role, Howley supported QTS' corporate and strategic finance function including financial planning and analysis, budgeting, capital markets, investor relations and strategic initiatives. Prior to QTS, Howley was a Senior Investment Analyst at Real Estate Management Services Group, where he was responsible for originating and underwriting investments in publicly traded real estate, with a focus on the residential and hospitality spaces, among others. In his new role, Howley will combine his extensive financial and real estate experience to streamline processes and execute on the momentum of Quinn's rapidly growing portfolio.

About Quinn Residences

Founded in 2020 and based in Atlanta, Quinn Residences is an institutionally backed real estate operating company focused on acquiring, developing, and operating well located, purpose-built, single-family rental homes in key markets in the Southeastern United States. For more information on Quinn Residences, please visit our website at https://live-quinn.com/ .

Media Contact:

Addy Canavan

The Wilbert Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Quinn Residences