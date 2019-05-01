Quinnipiac University alumni couple makes $15 million gift, the largest in university history, in support of new strategic plan initiatives

HAMDEN, Conn., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- William Weldon, chairman of Quinnipiac University's Board of Trustees, and his wife, Barbara, have made a $15 million gift, the largest in Quinnipiac's history, to broadly support the initiatives outlined in the university's new strategic plan positioning Quinnipiac as "The University of the Future."

During her address today at the university's 9th presidential inauguration ceremony at the People's United Center, Quinnipiac President Judy D. Olian described the impact the Weldons, both graduates of the class of 1971, will have through their philanthropy.

"Through this gift, Barbara and Bill are infusing our future with promise, energy and confidence," President Olian said. "We are all indebted to them for their unwavering commitment to Quinnipiac over many years, for their leadership and vision, for lifting our collective sights, and for their personal friendship. We are inspired by their life's work and humbled by their generosity."

William Weldon is the retired chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson. He and his wife, the former Barbara Dearborn, attended Quinnipiac together after graduating from Ridgewood High School in New Jersey, and were married while attending Quinnipiac.

"Quinnipiac University is a special place to us, offering outstanding academic programs and a multitude of learning opportunities for our students," the Weldons said in a joint statement. "It changed our lives, and we hope it continues to open doors for many others. We are delighted to be able to contribute to our alma mater to embolden its future, and to help the university continue to create opportunity for future generations."

Crafted collaboratively by the university's faculty, staff, students and leadership, the university's new strategic plan is built on four pillars: preparing graduates for 21st-century careers and citizenship, building inclusive excellence, driving positive change in our local and global communities and fostering lifelong connections and learning.

