Quinnipiac University to host Global Asset Management Education IX Forum March 28-30 in New York City

HAMDEN, Conn., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally renowned finance experts will offer insights into the issues facing investment professionals in the global financial markets and share best practices in investment management at Quinnipiac University's annual Global Asset Management Education (G.A.M.E.) IX Forum, March 28-30, in New York City.

The first day of the forum, which will be held at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel, 1335 Avenue of the Americas, will feature keynote speakers who will discuss global markets, corporate governance, global economy and global investment strategy.

The keynote speakers will include Richard Bernstein, chief executive officer, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC; Abby Joseph Cohen, CFA, senior investment strategist at Goldman Sachs; David Kelly, chief global strategist for J.P. Morgan Funds; Tom Keene, editor-at-large at Bloomberg News; and Paul Smith, CFA, president and chief executive officer at CFA Institute, to name a few.

"The networking opportunities between current and future leaders from the financial services industry are unprecedented," said David Sauer, professor of finance at Quinnipiac and executive director and program chair of G.A.M.E. IX. "The G.A.M.E. Forum provides a unique, interactive learning environment where students and faculty can see the connection between what is learned in the classroom and industry best practices."

Sauer expects this year's forum to include over 1,500 students and faculty participants from 160 colleges and universities. The participants represent 48 states and 54 countries.

Day 2 includes a variety of breakout discussion panels, workshops and keynote perspectives that will explore topics including portfolio management, equity analysis, asset allocation, risk, and ethical decision making. The forum concludes March 30 with a focus on careers and academic program development.

Professionals are invited to attend the G.A.M.E. IX Forum keynote speaker discussions on March 28 to gain insights on the current challenges and opportunities facing investment professionals and to network with an international group of future industry leaders.

SOURCE Quinnipiac University

Related Links

http://www.quinnipiac.edu

