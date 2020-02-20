Quinoa Seeds Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Changing consumption patterns and increasing health awareness, especially in European countries, are resulting in higher demand for quinoa seeds. However, price fluctuations and pesticide residue levels are holding back the growth of quinoa seeds. In 2017, North America was the largest importer of quinoa seeds, followed by Europe, but the demand for quinoa seeds in Europe is expected to increase, as the consumers are shifting toward healthier and gluten-free diets. In 2017, Peru was the largest producer of quinoa seeds with a production of 80,834.4 metric ton. The United States was the largest importer, while Peru was the largest exporter of quinoa seeds. The South American countries of Peru and Bolivia are expected to dominate the quinoa seed market both in terms of production and export, by the end of the forecast period. Countries in Asia-Pacific, like China and India, are also looking to enter the market, by increasing their domestic production. The prices for quinoa seeds are expected to decline, as new market players, like Colombia and Ecuador, are also increasing their production, as well as exports in the international market.



Quinoa is a type of cereal crop and is most widely used for its edible seed, which is gluten-free, high in protein, and is a good source of fiber. The commodity has more than 3,000 varieties, but only a few have been commercialized as of now. All the seeds have diverse characteristics, but its color, saponin level, and growth climate are the major properties considered during the trade of quinoa seeds. In the global quinoa seed market report, based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America (United States and Canada); Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Russia); Asia-Pacific (China, Australia, and India); South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Bolivia); and Africa (South Africa).The report presents an analysis of the production, consumption, import, and export of quinoa seeds, globally. The market operates at a B2C level and this has been taken into consideration while carrying out a holistic analysis based on numerous factors.



South America is the leading producer of quinoa seeds, specifically Peru and Bolivia, which are leading the charge. North America has been the largest importer of quinoa seeds, with the United States being the largest importer, but European countries have been increasing the import of quinoa seeds in the past few years. France remains the leading importer of quinoa seeds in Europe, followed by the Netherlands and Germany, and recently France has also started the production of the commodity, as the domestic demand has been on the rise. Spain is also involved in the production of quinoa and is at par with the production volume in France. Recent technological developments and research into seed varieties have led to the development of varieties that can be cultivated in temperate climates. The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia has been successful in mapping the genetic structure of quinoa, thus, allowing genetic modification, which may prove crucial in increasing the crop productivity of quinoa.



Peru is one of the largest global producers of quinoa and in 2019 and is expected to increase at a modest rate of 3.7%. Puno and Arequipa are the regions that account for the largest share for quinoa production in Peru. The crop is cultivated for just three months, March, April, and May, in Puno, while it is cultivated for the whole year in Arequipa. The yield for quinoa in the Arequipa region is very high and in 2016, the production of quinoa was 6,206 metric ton from a cultivated area of just 1,831 hectares. Weather conditions and inappropriate farming techniques have led to a dip in the production of quinoa in Peru in the recent years. The exports are expected to increase, as the demand for quinoa is increasing in Europe and other regions. Peru is preferred for the quantitative supply of quinoa, as the production capacity of the country is high and the weather conditions allow a year-round cultivation of the crop.



